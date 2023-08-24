Khaman Maluach, an elite 2025 NBA draft prospect who is just 16 years old, was named to South Sudan's FIBA World Cup roster, their basketball federation told ESPN.

Maluach will be the third-youngest player in the event's history, dating to 1950.

"Khaman's future is bright; everyone sees that," South Sudan basketball federation president Luol Deng told ESPN. "He is going to be a great player and it's exciting that people will get see him at the World Cup stage. This will be a great experience for him."

The 7-foot-2 Maluach is a member of the NBA Africa Academy in Senegal, which he joined as a high school freshman in 2021, two years after he started playing basketball seriously while living in Uganda.

Malauch is one of four NBA Academy alum competing at the World Cup, along with Yongxi "Jacky" Cui from China and Australians Josh Giddey and Dyson Daniels, who attended the Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.

With a 9-foot-5 standing reach, outstanding mobility covering ground on the perimeter and the ability to impact the game as a shot-blocker, finisher and 3-point shooter, Maluach has several key ingredients that NBA teams actively scour the globe for.

He was named MVP of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in early August.

"He has a great feel for the game," Deng told ESPN. "Good court awareness, amazing skill set. He has made a huge improvement. At the same time, he needs to improve on everything. Sharpen every part of his game, as you expect from a 16-year-old.

"That's what makes him scary. He still has so much room to grow. But he has a great spirit, is always smiling and is hungry to learn. Everyone loves being around him, and that's why it's been so easy to welcome him into the team."

Maluach, who is slated to graduate high school in the summer of 2025, has scholarship offers from Duke, UCLA and Georgetown. He also has the option of going straight to the NBA draft as a 2006-born international prospect.

"As someone that has known him since he was 11 years old, I want what's best for him," Deng said. "The draft talk can come later. I don't want him to worry about being the first player ever drafted directly from Africa. He should worry about being the best player he can first. I don't want that pressure on a 16-year-old -- that if he doesn't live up to expectations people are down on him. I've seen that happen -- projections happen -- and it alters a player's development."

Maluach will be representing South Sudan in its first appearance at a tournament held outside of Africa. The country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 and joined the FIBA ranks in 2013, thanks in part to the efforts of Deng, a two-time NBA All-Star who also spent time coaching the team as part of their qualification for the World Cup.

Deng, now an assistant coach, handed off the coaching reins to his high school teammate Royal Ivey, a former NBA player and current Houston Rockets assistant.

South Sudan will compete against China, Puerto Rico and Serbia in Group B, held in Manila, Philippines. It needs a top-two finish to advance to the next round.

"It's been a great journey," Deng said. "Anyone who has love for the game will be excited to watch us. We're a country on the rise. For our youth, it's exciting to be here. Parents will be inspired to talk their kids about their country. We're happy to be here and will do our best."

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and international teams.