One of the most significant responsibilities of suiting up in a Team USA jersey is carrying the torch from the players who came before you.

On Thursday, each USA men's basketball national team member received a reminder of players who previously wore the same jersey number on their team bag tags.

The list of names for each of the 11 players on the Olympic roster contains many hoops legends.

Jayson Tatum's list of No. 10's included players such as Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, his teammate Anthony Edwards and his idol, Kobe Bryant, who wore the number in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Bam Adebayo, who will wear No. 13 in Paris, continues a legacy of post players. Tim Duncan and Kevin Love wore the number in the 2004 and 2012 Olympics, respectively. Shaquille O'Neal represented 13 in his 1992 and 1996 showings with the "Dream Team."

Adebayo, who wears No. 13 with the Miami Heat, said he loves the number because his mother also wore it in high school.

Tyrese Haliburton claims No. 9 was randomly given to him.

"I was given this number ... I'm the young guy so I just get thrown a number, so not a bad number to get thrown," Haliburton said.

Haliburton's list contained guys such as Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Andre Iguodala, DeMar DeRozan, Dwayne Wade and his teammate LeBron James.

"It's a pretty good crew," Haliburton noted.

James, who will play in his fourth Olympic Games -- his first since 2012, when Team USA won gold -- will wear No. 6, which he wore during his stint with the Miami Heat, and briefly with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr wore No. 6 in the 1986 FIBA World Cup. Penny Hardaway (1996), Patrick Ewing (1984, 1992) and the late Bill Russell (1956) also wore No. 6.

Stephen Curry, who wears No. 4, follows a legacy of Jimmy Butler, Chauncey Billups, Carlos Boozer and Allen Iverson.

"That's a pretty solid list," Curry said.

Team USA defeated Nikola Jokic and Serbia 105-79 on Wednesday, and it takes on South Sudan in its next USA Basketball Showcase, Saturday at 3 p.m. EST.