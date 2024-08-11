Open Extended Reactions

The Paris Olympics came to an end with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After 329 gold medals were won in 32 sports across 19 unforgettable days of competition, the Paris Olympics has come to an end. The final event of the Games -- the closing ceremony -- saw Paris celebrate its hosting of the XXXIII Olympiad with a spectacular night of dancing, music and acrobatics.

Los Angeles had its turn to give the world a taste of what is to come when it hosts the Olympics in four years' time. From Tom Cruise abseiling from the Stade de France roof to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performing on Venice Beach, the city looks set to use the Games to showcase its biggest stars.

For now, take a look back at our live coverage of the closing ceremony, as it happened.