Maggie Steffens and the U.S. women's Olympic water polo team are hoping to follow in Taylor Swift's footsteps if they end up playing at the same arena as the pop star in Paris. (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Tom Daley and Helen Glover will be Team GB's flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony, it was announced on Wednesday.

Daley is in Paris to compete at his fifth Olympics Games -- a record for a British diver -- after his eldest son, five-year-old Robbie, coaxed his dad out of retirement by saying he wanted to see him dive at the Olympics.

Helen Glover, who will compete in the women's four rowing event in Paris, is also an established part of Team GB as she arrives for her fourth Games, and her second since becoming a mother to her three children, Logan, Willow and Kit.

"This is probably the biggest honour of my life. I just love the Olympics and have always loved what it stood for. I still pinch myself that I am an Olympian, being a flagbearer and going down in history," Glover said.

"I've never been to an opening ceremony before and I'll be carrying the flag at my first one. It's unbelievable to be in this position.

"The team is full of amazing stories and inspirational people, so to be representing every athlete's individual story when I stand there is really important to me."

The first events of the Games -- the men's football and men's rugby sevens -- began on Wednesday, with the opening ceremony to take place on Friday.

"To be asked to be flagbearer is one of the greatest honours in my Olympic diving career. To be able to do it in my fifth Olympic Games and have my family here is a very special thing," Daley said.

The opening ceremony takes place on July 26, Team GB are taking over 300 athletes. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"It has always been a dream of mine, since I was a little kid. I remember in 2008 walking out behind the flagbearer right in the front line, because we were the smallest group of people, and to now be one of the two people to lead out the team is such a huge honour.

"If my dad was around now, he would be so incredibly proud, because he always said that you would know you have cemented your Olympic legacy if you are asked to be a flagbearer at an Olympic Games."

Daley and Glover have three gold medals between them -- Glover two in the women's pair at London 2012 and Rio 2016, with Daley finally securing his in Tokyo in the men's 10m synchro event alongside Noah Williams.

Team GB will have a delegation of 327 athletes in Paris, although not all of the athletes will be at the opening ceremony which is set to take place on the River Seine with athletes floating down the river in a parade of barges.

The athletes will travel east to west from the Austerlitz Bridge to the Trocadéro, where the final elements of the ceremony will take place. The ceremony is set to coincide with the setting of the sun, which organisers hope will add an appealing visual element.

The closing ceremony is set for Aug. 11.