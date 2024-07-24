Open Extended Reactions

Ali Riley was preparing for her fifth Olympic Games. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Angel City defender and New Zealand captain Ali Riley has been withdrawn from the Olympics by head coach Michael Mayne on medical grounds.

The 36-year-old was due to play in her fifth Olympic Games in Paris this week.

"This decision to medically withdraw Ali has not been easy," Mayne said in a statement.

"She has done everything in her control to get herself ready to compete ahead of what would have been her fifth Olympic Games. She is a veteran of this team.

"After many conversations leading to making this decision, and with time against us, I have had to replace her in order to utilise the small window I have to bring another player into the squad for the three group games.

"This was definitely not a situation where it has been clear-cut on the best course of action, but this is the decision I have taken which I believe will be best for the team and to allow Ali to start her recovery. I know the team wishes her well on her injury."

Riley is capped 162 times by New Zealand and has featured in five Women's World Cups. She was named captain of the Football Ferns in 2017.

Michaela Foster will replace Riley, with Grace Neville taking her place as an alternate.