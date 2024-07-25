Sophia Smith speaks about the USWNT's hopes and her role at the Olympics under Emma Hayes. (1:26)

NICE, France -- Jaedyn Shaw was a late injury scratch from the U.S. women's national team roster on Thursday, with U.S. Soccer announcing just 90 minutes before kickoff that the forward had sustained a leg injury and would be replaced for the match against Zambia by alternate Croix Bethune.

The announcement did not include further details about Shaw's injury, but a source told ESPN she got hurt during Wednesday's training session; the federation doesn't "believe it's serious," the source added.

Jaedyn Shaw will miss the U.S. women's national team's opening game of the Olympics against Zambia. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Coach Emma Hayes is likely to address Shaw's status after the game.

Shaw almost surely wouldn't have started against Zambia but Hayes certainly figures to have big plans for the 19-year-old.

Shaw has impressed quickly after getting her first cap last October. She won the Golden Ball at the women's Gold Cup and has scored seven goals in just 16 national team appearances. This Olympics is expected to be her first major tournament.

Bethune, a midfielder, has made two previous appearances for the national team.

The U.S. suffered another potential blow in the first half against Zambia, with forward Sophia Smith being taken off after suffering an injury. Smith was replaced by Lynn Williams in the 43rd minute.