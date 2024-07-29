Defiant Canada keeps Olympic hopes alive amid spy scandal

Open Extended Reactions

Vanessa Gilles is swamped by her Canada teammates after scoring the winner against France on Sunday. Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

SAINT-ÉTIENNE, France -- On Saturday night, Vanessa Gilles almost broke her hand punching a wall. FIFA had laid out unprecedented sanctions to the Canada women's national team for a drone spying scandal that had captivated the world. Gilles knew she had nothing to do with the alleged cheating. Neither did her teammates.

"And they're treating us like we were caught doping," Gilles said. Many of the players spent the night crying. They had a hard time sleeping. It was stressful and emotional, and they had no control over the situation.

"Some of them were stone cold, in shock," Gilles said of her teammates. Everything was spinning too fast.

But they had a game to play on Sunday -- against the home country, France, the second-ranked team in the world. Then Canada did what they said they do best: they trusted each other. They took pride in who they were.

"That's the way this team has always been," veteran Jessie Fleming said. "We've always been gritty."

Twelve minutes into a 13-minute stoppage time, Gilles -- the team's center-back -- found herself with a juicy rebound in the box. The score was tied, 1-1. A draw would have essentially eliminated the Canadians from advancing. It was then, suddenly, when things slowed down for once.

"I was able to repeat, 'Just frame it, frame it, frame it,' about 50 times before I hit the ball," Gilles said. "It was definitely a Matrix moment. My heart stayed on the ground the whole time ... sometimes the stars align when everything is going against you."

Canada kept its Olympic hopes alive with a 2-1 win that stunned the French, and now can move on with a win against Colombia on Wednesday. But nothing about the way they won on Sunday -- or anything that unfolded in the 72 hours prior -- has felt normal at all for the defending gold medalists. Canada's coach, Bev Priestman, and two assistants have been suspended by FIFA for a year after New Zealand caught a drone flying over their closed-door practice session before the Olympics began. An investigation is ongoing and could be far-reaching. ESPN's Sam Borden reported on Saturday that U.S. Soccer were also aware of Canada attempting to spy on them in the past, and there have been other official complaints.

Canadian players who spoke on Sunday insisted they have nothing to do with the scandal, and never benefited from it. They banded together on Sunday, because all they had was each other.

"I'm just so proud to be Canadian today," goalie Kailen Sheridan said. "It's truly emotional to see the fight and the grit and the never-say-die attitude that every single person in our camp decided to have and decided to show up today when we needed it most."

At the final whistle, the team burst onto the field and mobbed each other -- a celebration you might see after a gold medal match. They climbed into the stands to greet their friends and family. Gilles was crying again, though she said this time was a relief for tears of joy.

Canada's players have spoken about a 'us against the world' mentality that has developed within the group since FIFA's sanctions were handed down. Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Those close to the players -- agents, friends and family members -- asked not to be quoted, as so much is still uncertain. But there was an overwhelming sentiment: anger, for the players. From their perspective, it felt like FIFA was punishing the wrong people, exactly when it would pierce them most.

Sunday's game was held in Saint-Étienne, a quiet city with an industrial past in east central France -- about a four-hour train from Paris. The soccer group stage is the only Olympic event in the region, so it was unsurprising the crowd predominantly supported the home team. The top bowl of the 40,000-seat stadium was sectioned off, but the crowd of more than 20,000 was lively. The French players were greeted by roars and a sea of waving French flags. When the Canadians came on the pitch, they too were cheered -- by Canadian supporters sprinkled around the stadium.

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Colombia 2 1 0 1 +1 3 2 - France 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 - Canada 2 2 0 0 +2 0 4 - New Zealand 2 0 0 2 -3 0 1, 2: Qualifies for QF; 3: Possible qualification Canada deducted 6 points

Though opposing fans and players would have every reason to pile on -- this scandal has engulfed the sporting world, surrounding the Canadian program with uncertainty and some shame -- there was a sentiment of empathy for the players. Not once were the Canadians booed on Sunday. At one point late in the second first half, a small but noticeable "Let's Go Canada" chant even broke out.

Veteran Fleming said the team feels like it's facing an "us against the world" situation but experienced nothing of such on the pitch.

"It was respectful," Fleming said. "They're a good team and I definitely feel like there was respect between us. It's always a good game against them. But definitely no, no problems there [in terms of sportsmanship]."

That empathy was extended by their fans.

"I just feel awful for the girls," said Martin Collins, a Canadian fan from Ontario decked out in red who came to the match with his daughter. "It really seems like they didn't know or didn't benefit from whatever was happening, but I guess we'll find out. I also didn't know how it would be, being here with all of this going on. But all through this trip, people have been nothing but kind to us."

Canada's bench was noticeably thinner, down two coaches. Andy Spence has taken over as interim coach for the tournament, and in his second match leading the women, made bold choices. As the team fought for its Olympic survival, he kept the two scorers from the first match against New Zealand (Cloé Lacasse and Evelyn Viens) on the bench for the entire first half.

And yet Canada came out pressing hard after going down 1-0, and got an equalizer from Fleming at 58 minutes. Viens was subbed in at 67 minutes. Lacasse never made it on the pitch.

The French dominated possession fairly consistently and looked good to preserve the draw. The "Let's Go Canada!" chant returned late in stoppage time, though, as Spence's side clawed for one more chance. Gilles then did the rest.

"The Canadian fans that showed up for us, it just proved how we see ourselves in our country is that togetherness and that loyalty, and it's so important for us," Sheridan said. "We needed that today."