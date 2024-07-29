Open Extended Reactions

Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee have filed a joint appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the six-point deduction handed down by FIFA for drone spying at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Canada women's soccer coach Bev Priestman was suspended from coaching for one year in addition to the points penalty after soccer's governing body investigated charges that Canada staff members used a drone to spy on an opponent's closed practice session last week.

The expected legal move by the Canadian soccer federation and Olympic body was formally registered Monday by the CAS in a fast-track case. A hearing with the involved parties is "likely to take place" Tuesday, according to the CAS statement, with a decision to follow Wednesday.

Canada is on zero points in Group A of the women's Olympic soccer tournament having won both its games. Canada plays Colombia in its final game of group play on Wednesday night in Nice.

Canada could still advance to the quarterfinals in the 12-team tournament even with a loss in court and win on the field Wednesday. Two third-place teams in the three groups will go to the knockout stage.

Canadian officials have said no player was involved in any alleged cheating, which they suspect has been a systemic problem potentially over years.

Priestman, who coached the team since 2020, has apologized and said she is "absolutely heartbroken for the players."

The 38-year-old English coach could yet appeal to CAS against her FIFA ban as an individual.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.