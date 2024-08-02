Great Britain win five medals, including three golds to start day seven of the Paris Games. (1:23)

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant avenged their heartbreaking fourth placed finish from Tokyo 2020 by winning Olympic gold in the women's lightweight double sculls on Friday.

Craig and Grant missed out on a medal by 0.01 seconds three years ago, but produced a dominant performance in Paris to win the medal they have craved for so long.

The pair were slow out of the blocks, but paced themselves well before they steamed ahead and won to banish the demons of Tokyo.

"It feels like an absolute blur, as soon as we set off we were so single minded focussed. We were on a mission today," Grant said.

"I think we both knew we had it in us today, the tears was an outpour of training early nights, party and weddings missed, just all of it coming out at once.

"Emily is the toughest, most incredible person I've had the pleasure to row with.

"She took me from a clueless single rower to an Olympic champion. She's been there every single step of the way. I kind of want to go out and do it again."

Craig, too was full of praise for her teammate

"It's so unbelievably simple and difficult to perfect, that's why I love it and hate it in equal measure," she said

"I have so much respect for how talented Imogen is. She has so much confidence, the days where I don't know if I can do it, I have to look at her and know it will be fine.

"There were points today where I needed that. Thank god she's the person she is."

Romania won silver while Greece won bronze.