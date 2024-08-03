Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Team GB's men's eight claimed Olympic gold on Saturday, winning their latest battle against Netherlands in the rowing events at Vaires-sur-Marne.

It is Britain's third rowing gold of these Games and the latest race that has seen the country battle all the way to the line against their Dutch counterparts.

The two teams exchanged the lead multiple times in the first half of the race before Team GB's eight powered ahead, eventually winning by 1.08 seconds.

Team GB's previous battles against the Dutch ended in razor-tight finishes -- first in the women's quadruple sculls where Britain won by just 0.15 seconds, and again in the women's four, this time ending with the Netherlands winning by 0.18s.

The men's eight squad was made up of Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and their cox, Harry Brightmore.

"Massive mix of emotions. There is a bit of sadness that this is the end, but complete and total elation that we have finished off this project in the right way," Dawson said.

Carnegie reflected on the journey to Paris after disappointment in Tokyo.

"Seeing everyone else get their medals means that you learn from it and you can look at things that they did really well, but there were times where we just wanted to get racing," he said.

"We have stuck together and worked so hard since Tokyo, but it still hasn't sunk in. I can't really believe this is real!"

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier, the women's eight of Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Harriet Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, and Cox Henry Fieldman won bronze, behind Romania and Canada.

"The whole way we just trusted one another and trusted the process," Ford said.

"We have really learned to have belief in ourselves and that's exactly what we did. I think this medal is more than for just us lot standing here -- it's for people past and present, our family, and all of our support network. Anyone that has got ambition: go out there, believe in yourselves and you can do it."