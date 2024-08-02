Open Extended Reactions

Two of Team USA's biggest names compete again in Paris on Saturday -- Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky -- while the U.S. women's soccer team has a key quarterfinal match.

Biles will already leave Paris with gold medals in the individual all-around and team all-around finals. But she could earn another in the women's vault Saturday, the event where she can pull off the Yurchenko Double Pike, making her the favorite to win.

Ledecky swims in the women's 800m freestyle with a chance to add to her record 13 Olympic medals. She's won the 800m freestyle in three straight Olympics -- making her the fourth swimmer to win the same event at three straight Olympics. But a gold on Saturday would make Ledecky only the second swimmer man or woman to win the same event at four straight Games, Michael Phelps being the other in the 200m medley, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The U.S. women's soccer team faces Japan in the quarterfinals, looking to stay alive for their first gold medal since 2012. The last time the U.S. faced Japan in women's soccer at the Olympics was in the gold medal match in London.

On the track, Sha'Carri Richardson has a chance at earning her first Olympic medal if she advances past the women's 100m semifinal. The finals will be held later in the day. Noah Lyles makes his Paris debut in the men's 100m preliminary round.

The U.S. men's basketball team also returns to action with a matchup against Puerto Rico. Though they've already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, Team USA is adamant on clinching the top seed.

Here's what to look for on Saturday.

Top events to watch

3 a.m. ET : Golf -- Men's individual stroke play round 3

4:35 a.m. ET : Athletics -- Men's 100m preliminary round

5 a.m. ET : Swimming heats -- Women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle, men's/women's 4x100 medley

6 a.m. ET : Tennis -- Men's doubles gold medal match, men's doubles bronze medal match

8:30 a.m. ET : Tennis -- Women's singles gold medal match, men's singles bronze medal match

9 a.m. ET : Women's soccer -- Quarterfinal (U.S. vs. Japan)

9:30 a.m. ET : Gymnastics -- Men's floor exercise final, women's vault final, men's pommel horse final

11:15 a.m. ET : Men's basketball -- U.S. vs. Puerto Rico

1:50 p.m. ET : Athletics -- Women's 100m semifinal

2:30 p.m. ET : Swimming -- Men's 100m butterfly final, women's 50m freestyle semifinals

3:08 p.m. ET : Swimming -- Women's 200m individual medley final, women's 800m freestyle final, mixed 4x100m medley relay final

3:20 p.m. ET: Athletics -- Women's 100m final

A full list of Saturday's schedule can be found here.