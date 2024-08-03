Check out a few of the numbers behind Noah Lyles' disappointing start to his quest for 100m gold in Paris. (0:52)

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Noah Lyles' Olympic Games have officially begun, but with a little less dazzle than anticipated.

The American sprinter, who is expected to contend for gold medals in three events, had a flat opening-round 100-meter dash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Running in 10.04 seconds, Lyles finished his heat in second place, falling to this year's 100-meter NCAA champion, Louie Hinchcliffe of Great Britain. Hinchcliffe, who competes at the University of Houston under legendary American Olympian Carl Lewis, won the heat in 9.98 seconds.

"These boys said they ain't coming to play," Lyles said. "And I guess that's my first lesson in underestimating the power of an Olympics. When somebody's on the line, they say they're going to give it their all or nothing.

"The plan was first. But it didn't happen. Second is fine. We'll make sure from here on out it's first."

Lyles still easily made it through to Sunday's semifinal round. But he now knows he can't take his competition lightly.

"Now I don't have to hold back," Lyles said.

Once all eight heats were complete, Lyles' 10.04 seconds officially ranked as the 12th-best time of the day. It was his slowest run in more than a year, and his first run in 2024 at 10 seconds or more.

Fellow Americans Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley tied for the day's fastest runs, comfortably coming in at 9.97 seconds out front of their respective heats.

"It felt pretty good, it felt easy," Bednarek said. "It's just getting the jitters out, waiting for so long to get on the track. So finally got to step on it and came out with a bang. I'm happy about my performance. It was easy."

Lyles' run looked anything but easy. Mired in the middle of the pack for most of it, the reigning 100-meter world champion surged late, before settling into second place.

"It wasn't tougher," Lyles said of the race. "I was more expecting that they would just fall in line, and they didn't, they took it as 'I got one shot and I'm going to take it.'

"And to be honest, I should have expected that knowing that this is the Olympics. But this is my first time in an Olympic 100. I didn't. That's on me, and I won't let that happen again."

In Tokyo in 2021, the 200 meters was Lyles' only individual race. He walked away with bronze.

Since then, he's gone on a tear in both events. Lyles won a world championship in the 200 in 2022, before taking world championships in the 100 and 200 in 2023.

Because of that recent success, he has been expected to medal at these Olympics and reaffirm his status as the "world's fastest man," a title he earned with last year's world championships.

Lyles' confidence is a hallmark of his on- and off-track personality. He continues to stand by the "world's fastest man" nickname, although Jamaica's Kishane Thompson currently holds the fastest time in the world this year, with a 9.77-second 100-meter showing at the Jamaican trials.

Before Saturday's heat, Lyles was excitedly encouraging the crowd in the raucous 77,000-seat stadium. He pumped his arms asking for noise, pointed into the crowd, and blew it kisses while being introduced.