Open Extended Reactions

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Adam Peaty has said he plans to take a break from swimming but did not say if he would retire from the sport after finishing his Paris Olympic Games with a silver medal.

Peaty fell agonisingly short of his goal to become a three-time Olympic 100-metre breaststroke champion, losing out to Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi by just 0.02 seconds.

Team GB announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, however he returned to the pool on Saturday for the men's 4x100-metre medley relay.

Team GB made it through the heats comfortably but fell flat in Sunday's final, finishing behind France, the United States and China who won bronze, silver and gold, respectively.

It marked the final night of the swimming events at Le Défense Arena.

Peaty's mum, Caroline, has previously said she would like him to retire and live a more normal life. When asked about his future in the pool on Sunday, Peaty said: "I think tomorrow's never promised, so why worry? I think if my heart wants it, my heart wants it, and I'll absolutely sign that contract with myself to do it.

Adam Peaty has hinted at retiring from swimming after the Paris Olympics. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"But that may be a long way away. But I think I've got to step away from the sport, really, because it's just hurt too much this time. It really has."

Peaty's participation at these Olympics already came after a personal journey in which he took a break from the sport in order to protect his mental health.

"You can't lie to your heart, if the heart doesn't want it, the heart doesn't want it," Peaty added. "But mostly I'm going to enjoy today instead of worrying about tomorrow."