PARIS -- It was the final chance to watch Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics, and Tom Brady seized it.

Like so many top athletes and A-list celebrities before him, the former NFL quarterback came to see the American superstar performing at Bercy Arena.

He did not get the chance to see Biles on the top of an Olympic podium, though.

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian attended the Olympic beam competition, sitting close to the front row. Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Biles could have tied the record for most Olympic gold medals by any female athlete in any sport with two more wins on the final day of gymnastics competitions. But she fell during her beam routine on Monday, and then earned silver in the floor exercise after a routine that included a couple of costly steps out of bounds.

Brady attended the beam competition with his daughter, Vivian, sitting close to the front row. He also met with Biles' teammate Sunisa Lee, who posted a picture of her posing with Brady on her Instagram account.

The large number of celebrities who have turned out at the gymnastics venue sometimes gave the impression that the Cannes film festival was going on at the Bercy Arena.

A-listers Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams previously gathered at the Olympic venue to watch the most decorated athlete in the history of gymnastics. Spike Lee, Michael Phelps, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise and Jessica Chastain also made a stop at the gymnastics venue.