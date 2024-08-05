Open Extended Reactions

Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete for the final time at the 2024 Paris Games on Monday.

Biles will be in the balance beam and floor finals, where she has won two bronze medals (on beam) and a gold (on floor) in previous Olympics. She has won three gold medals in Paris, bringing her career total to seven. Though Biles has not confirmed if she will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, she said "never say never" Saturday.

Lee will also compete in the beam final, where she finished in fifth place in Tokyo. Lee has won two bronze medals and one gold in Paris, matching her medal total three years ago.

After winning gold in the men's 100m final, Noah Lyles returns to the track for Round 1 of the men's 200m. Since 2022, Lyles hasn't lost a race in the 200m at the world championships or Olympics. If Lyles wins the 200m, he'll become just the third man to win the 100m and 200m at a single Olympics -- Usain Bolt (three times) and Carl Lewis in 1984 are the only others to do so, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

On the sand or indoors, a handful of America's volleyball teams compete in knockout round play. Chase Budinger and Miles Evans face Norway's Christian Sørum and Anders Mol, who won gold in Tokyo, in the round of 16. The U.S. men's volleyball team plays Brazil in the quarterfinals after undefeated pool play.

Here's what to look out for Monday.

Top events to watch

4:05 a.m. ET : Athletics -- Men's 400m hurdles Round 1

5:45 a.m. ET : Gymnastics -- Men's parallel bars final, Women's balance beam final

8 a.m. ET : Men's beach volleyball round of 16 -- U.S. (Chase Budinger/Miles Evans) vs. Norway (Christian Sørum/Anders Mol)

8:23 a.m. ET : Gymnastics -- Women's floor exercise final

11 a.m. ET : Men's beach volleyball round of 16 -- U.S. (Miles Partain/Andrew Benesh) vs. Italy (Samuele Cottafava/Paolo Nicolai)

11:30 a.m. ET : Women's 3x3 basketball semifinals -- U.S. vs. Spain

12 p.m. ET : Women's beach volleyball round of 16 -- U.S. (Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss) vs. Canada (Brandie Wilkerson/Melissa Humana-Paredes)

1:55 p.m. ET : Men's 200m Round 1

2:45 p.m. ET : Women's 200m semifinal, Women's 5000m final, Women's 800m final

3 p.m. ET: Men's volleyball quarterfinals -- U.S. vs. Brazil

A full list of Monday's schedule can be found here.