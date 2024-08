Aug. 5 Olympics schedule: Gymnastics, soccer, basketball

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics are speeding along. August 5th will bring exciting developments in gymnastics, soccer, and basketball, among other events. Will Simone Biles add to her Paris medal collection? Can the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team conquer the semifinals? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

1 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Hughes/Cheng (USA) vs. Gottardi/Menegatti (ITA)

2 a.m. ET

Triathlon

Mixed Relay Final

Mixed Team Relay

3 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Muller/Tillman (GER) vs. Tina/Anastasija (LAT)

Volleyball - Men's Quarterfinal: Slovenia vs. Poland

3:30 a.m. ET

Shooting - Men's Rapid Fire Pistol Final

3:40 a.m. ET

3x3 Basketball - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Netherlands

4 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Bryl/Losiak (POL) vs. Herrera/Gavira (ESP)

Diving - Women's 10m Platform Preliminary

Field Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal: Australia vs. China

Sport Climbing - Men's Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering)

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Team: Round of 16

Track & Field - Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & More

4:10 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Discus Throw: Qualification

4:40 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Pole Vault: Qualification

4:50 a.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Singles: Gold Final

5:45 a.m. ET

Gymnastics

Men's & Women's Apparatus Finals

Men's Parallel Bars Final

6 a.m. ET

Diving and Beach Volleyball (Spanish Broadcast)

Sailing - Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Serbia

6:30 a.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal: Argentina vs. Germany

6:35 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Balance Beam Final

7 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Alvarez/Moreno (ESP) vs. Stam/Schoon (NED)

Sport Climbing - Women's Speed: Qualification

Volleyball - Men's Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Japan

7:15 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's High Bar Final

7:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group B: Australia vs. Japan

8 a.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Evans/Budinger (USA) vs. Mol/Sorum (NOR)

Equestrian - Jumping: Individual Qualifier

8:20 a.m. ET

Gymnastics - Women's Floor Exercise Final

8:30 a.m. ET

Badminton - Men's Singles: Bronze & Gold Finals

9 a.m. ET

Diving - Women's 10m Platform Semifinal

Shooting - Mixed Team Skeet Final

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Team: Round of 16

Track & Field - Heats: Women's 400m & More

Wrestling

Mat A: Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations

Mat B: Women's Freestyle 68kg Eliminations

Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations

9:10 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Greece vs. Italy

9:30 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

Diving - Women's 10m Platform Semifinal

10 a.m. ET

Artistic Gymnastics & Diving (Spanish Broadcast)

Athletics (Alternative Spanish Broadcast)

10:15 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

11 a.m. ET

Badminton - Bronze Medal Final

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Partain/Benesh (USA) vs. Cottafava/Nicolai (ITA)

Cycling - Track: Women's Team Sprint Finals & More

Volleyball - Men's Quarterfinal: France vs. Germany

11:05 a.m. ET

Sport Climbing - Women's Speed: Qualification

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Semifinals

Women's Field Hockey

Quarterfinal: Netherlands vs. Great Britain

Argentina vs. Germany (Spanish Broadcast)

12 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Melissa/Brandie (CAN) vs. Nuss/Kloth (USA)

Soccer

Men's Semifinal: Morocco vs. Spain

Men's Semifinal: Morocco vs. Spain (Spanish Broadcast)

12:30 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Main (Finals): 800m, W 5000m & More

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Croatia vs. USA

12:55 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Pole Vault: Final

1 p.m. ET

Surfing - Men's & Women's Semis, Medal Finals

Track & Field - Finals: W 800m, W 5000m & More

1:30 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming

Team: Technical Routine

Spanish Broadcast

1:45 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's Semifinal

2 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Team: Technical Routine

Field Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal: Belgium vs. Spain

Table Tennis - Men's & Women's Team: Round of 16

Water Polo - Men's Group B: France vs. Spain

2:15 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Muller/Tillman (GER) vs. Tina/Anastasija (LAT)

2:25 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Discus Throw: Final

3 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Bronze/Gold Finals

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Ana Patricia/Duda (BRA) vs. Akiko/Ishii (JPN)

Soccer

Men's Semifinal: France vs. Egypt

Men's Semifinal: France vs. Egypt (Spanish Broadcast)

Volleyball - Men's Quarterfinal: United States vs. Brazil

Wrestling - Semifinals: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & More

3:30 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Group A: Romania vs. Montenegro

4 p.m. ET

Basketball 3x3 - Men's & Women's Gold Finals

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Cherif/Ahmed (QAT) vs. M.Grimalt/E.Grimalt (CHI)

Equestrian - Jumping: Individual Qualifier

5 p.m. ET

Gymnastics - Men's Apparatus Finals

Wrestling - GR 60kg, 130kg & W Freestyle 68kg Eliminations

6 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Men's Round of 16: Partain/Banesh (USA) vs. Cottafava/Nicolai (ITA)

7 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Round of 16: Melissa/Brandie (CAN) vs. Nuss/Kloth (USA)

8 p.m. ET

Badminton - Women's Singles: Gold Final

9 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Quarterfinal: Argentina vs. Germany

9:30 p.m. ET

Cycling - Women's Team Sprint

10 p.m. ET

Badminton & Shooting

11 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Quarterfinal: USA vs. Brazil

