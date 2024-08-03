Open Extended Reactions

The second Sunday of the 2024 Paris Games includes a handful of Team USA's biggest names vying for medals.

Suni Lee will compete in the final of the women's uneven bars, and event in which she earned bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Lee has a bronze medal and a gold already in Paris, and uneven bars is one of two remaining events for her, with the other being the balance beam finals on Monday.

On the track, Noah Lyles will look to earn a medal in the men's 100-meter final. But first he must advance past the semifinals. Lyles admitted he underestimated the field in his preliminary round run on Saturday, finishing second in the race.

Spain's Jon Rahm and the United States' Xander Schauffele are tied for first place at 14 under heading into the final day of men's golf's individual stroke play. Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood sits in third at 13 under, while there's a tie for fourth between Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Norway's Nicolai Højgaard at 11 under.

Sunday marks the last day of the swimming events at the Paris Games with three finals. Team USA's Gretchen Walsh can win her fourth medal of Paris in the women's 50-meter freestyle, while American swimmer Kate Douglass looks for the same total as she competes in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay.

In a rematch of the Wimbledon 2024 final, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the men's singles gold medal tennis match at Roland Garros. A win would give Djokovic, of Serbia, his first Olympic gold medal.

Here's what to look out for on Sunday.

Top events to watch

3 a.m. ET : Golf -- men's individual stroke play, Round 4

6 a.m. ET : Tennis -- women's doubles bronze medal match

6:35 a.m. ET : Athletics -- women's 400m hurdles, Round 1

8:30 a.m. ET : Tennis -- men's singles gold medal match

9:40 a.m. ET : Gymnastics -- women's uneven bars final

11:15 p.m. ET : Women's basketball -- U.S. vs. Germany

12:30 p.m. ET : Swimming -- women's 50m freestyle final, men's 1500m freestyle final, men's/women's 4x100m medley relay final

2:05 p.m. ET : Athletics -- men's 100m semifinal, men's hammer throw final, women's 800m semifinal, men's 1500m semifinal

3:30 p.m. ET : Men's 3x3 basketball -- play-in games

3:50 p.m. ET : Athletics -- men's 100m final

4 p.m. ET: Women's beach volleyball round of 16 -- U.S. (Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes) vs. Italy (Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatti)

A full list of Sunday's schedule can be found here.