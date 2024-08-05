        <
        >

          2024 Olympics: Sports world reacts to Noah Lyles winning 100m

          Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 5, 2024, 01:21 AM

          Noah Lyles won gold in the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Games on Sunday with a .005-second margin, ending a 20-year American gold medal drought in the event.

          A photo finish determined the winner.

          Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson both ran a 9.79, a personal best for Lyles, but Lyles just edged out Thompson to win. Team USA's Fred Kerley earned bronze with a 9.81, making this the first time since 2004 that the U.S. has had two men on the podium for this event, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Justin Gatlin (gold) and Maurice Greene (bronze) were the last to do so.

          It was unclear who won the race immediately after it ended, but a review showed it was Lyles, sending the 27-year-old into jubilation as he celebrated his first Olympic gold medal. This was the closest men's 100-meter race at the Olympics since 1980, when Allan Wells and Silvio Leonard both ran a 10.25.

          Lyles posted about the win on X, writing: "I told you America I got this" among a handful of posts.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to Lyles' win.