Noah Lyles won gold in the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Games on Sunday with a .005-second margin, ending a 20-year American gold medal drought in the event.

A photo finish determined the winner.

A PHOTO FINISH AND NOAH LYLES TAKES IT. 🔥 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/QXb8Qy6tph — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

Lyles and Jamaica's Kishane Thompson both ran a 9.79, a personal best for Lyles, but Lyles just edged out Thompson to win. Team USA's Fred Kerley earned bronze with a 9.81, making this the first time since 2004 that the U.S. has had two men on the podium for this event, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Justin Gatlin (gold) and Maurice Greene (bronze) were the last to do so.

It was unclear who won the race immediately after it ended, but a review showed it was Lyles, sending the 27-year-old into jubilation as he celebrated his first Olympic gold medal. This was the closest men's 100-meter race at the Olympics since 1980, when Allan Wells and Silvio Leonard both ran a 10.25.

Lyles posted about the win on X, writing: "I told you America I got this" among a handful of posts.

I Told You America I Got This! #OlympicChampion pic.twitter.com/boBOZv3650 — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 4, 2024

Hey Coach Rashawn, that one was for you RIP🕊️ pic.twitter.com/h3XwITrtDN — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 4, 2024

I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression.

But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become.

Why Not You! — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) August 4, 2024

Here's how the sports world reacted to Lyles' win.

We're all on the yacht cheering for Noah Lyles after winning the Men's 100M race and remaining the fastest man in the world! It's the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men's 100! Wow - what an exciting race!! @LylesNoah — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 4, 2024

And he got his nails painted 🤣 Say something 👂🏾 https://t.co/lIb0XBN5WI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 4, 2024

TL QUIET!!!!! 😂😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Rai Benjamin (@_Kingben_) August 4, 2024

The 100 meter race was one of the best I've ever seen!! That man Noah Lyles was steppin!!! Back end speed ridiculous!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) August 4, 2024

Respect. — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 4, 2024

Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life 😂 https://t.co/f18joDmXRj — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 4, 2024

Let's FREAKING GO..!!! So much respect !! Fastest man in the World..!@LylesNoah — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) August 4, 2024