From Giannis to Jokic: Boomers face another big test against Serbia

PARIS, FRANCE -- With just under 30 seconds left on the first quarter clock, Giannis Antetokounmpo faced up on the left wing, with Will Magnay the only obstacle in the path of the basket.

Antetokounmpo put the ball on the floor, dribbling left towards the baseline as Magnay slid to his right to cut off the two-time NBA MVP's path. Like countless defenders before him, Magnay did just about everything right, but as their two bodies collided, the Australian was whistled for a foul.

"With this caliber of player, they're the best in the world for a reason. You aren't expected to go out there and stop them," Magnay told ESPN.

Will Magnay of the Boomers. Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"There's a reason they're signing $500 million contracts, it's because they're pretty good."

As the group of death morphs into the tournament of death for the Boomers, the draw has them slated to meet a second consecutive multiple time NBA MVP big man, with Nikola Jokic and Serbia in between Australia's hopes of a medal game appearance.

Through three games, Jokic is tallying 18.7 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists per game. Across 80 Olympic minutes thus far with Jokic on the floor, Serbia is outscoring their opponents by 26 points. In the 40 minutes he has been off the floor, they are even with their opponents.

"My mentality is to go out and make it as hard as I can for them, make a play here or there. You try and study their tendencies as much as you can, but honestly for the most part, it's a group effort," Magnay continued, when discussing the challenge ahead of slowing down the Serbian superstar.

While Magnay will join Nick Kay and Duop Reath in taking stints guarding Jokic, the bulk of the responsibility will lie with Jock Landale, who has been clearly Australia's most consistent player through the group stage.

Leading the team in scoring with 17.7 points a night, Landale is also tallying 9.7 rebounds and an impressive 3.3 assists from the center position.

"He's a beast," Magnay said of Landale without hesitation.

"He's been playing out of his mind. It's amazing just to see the intensity he plays with every night. Just his ability to track down rebounds and have such an impact on the game, it's definitely something I'm challenging myself to back up, he sets a good tone for me to go out and try and replicate.

"It's good to play behind someone like him and learn from someone like him who's not only played in the NBA but played all over the world, he's had success everywhere."

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Magnay is one of the great stories of the Boomers camp all around, with the 26-year-old finally seeing some semblance of continuity after battling years of knee and lower leg concerns since returning from a short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I've had a few people tell me [to soak up every moment] but I've sort of learned it can be over pretty quickly," he conceded.

"Everybody talks about it being a four-year cycle, but you don't know what's going to be there in four years. I was injured four years ago, I got cut from that squad. I take a moment every game to just push my feet into the ground and take a look around, appreciate everything that's going on, take a look at my family in the crowd. I've not thought about it too much but at least once a game I think about how far I've come."

"It's amazing to have [my brother] and my sister around. My mum and dad always do the best they can to get to as many sporting events, but my brother and sister don't get to as many so it's pretty special having them around."

The magnitude of becoming an Olympic Boomer isn't lost on the athletic big man, though. With an NBL title already in his back pocket, the pressure and expectation of playing for the national team is not escaping his thoughts for too long.

"It's definitely made me realise how much people care about what you do when you represent Australia," he admitted.

"It's been quite special the impact we are able to have on people who are so far away. They're staying up late, they're getting up early to watch us play. I'm not sure [my nerves are settled], I'm definitely nervous but if you aren't nervous you don't care. I've never really looked at nerves as a bad thing. When you get on the court you let your emotions get out there and try and have some fun."

On Tuesday night, Jokic and the Serbians will be hoping there is no fun to be had for Magnay and the Boomers.