Sky Brown, who at 16 years old is Team GB's youngest athlete at the Paris Olympics, overcame a shoulder injury to win bronze in the women's skateboard park final on Tuesday with a best score of 92.31.

It is the second Olympic bronze medal of Brown's career after she won her first in Tokyo three years ago aged 13 years and 28 days.

Ahead of the final, Brown was in visible pain after falling during the skateboarding heats, just days after she dislocated her shoulder.

Sky Brown won a second Olympic bronze medal on Tuesday. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

The fall in her second run caused the teenager to clutch her left shoulder and she required a Team GB member to check on her before completing her run.

She bravely returned to compete in an entertaining final in front of a vocal crowd and was on course for silver before Japan's Cocona Hiraki,15, saved her best until last, scoring 92.63 in her final run, pushing Brown into third place.

14-year-old Arisa Trew of Australia won gold with 93.18.