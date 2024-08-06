Open Extended Reactions

Team GB sprinters Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita missed out on an Olympic medal in the women's 200-metre final by a fraction of a second in Paris on Tuesday.

Asher-Smith finished fourth and missed out on bronze by 0.02 seconds, while Neita was hot on her tail in fifth, 0.03 seconds off third place.

American Gabrielle Thomas won gold, while 100-metre winner Julien Alfred came second, ahead of Brittany Brown of the U.S. who snatched third.

The result was another heartbreaking one for Neita, who missed out on a medal in the 100-metre final by 0.04 seconds, while Asher-Smith's wait for an individual Olympic medal goes on.

"All in all it has been a fantastic Olympic Games for me. I am a double finalist. Fourth place in the 100m by a couple of hundredths and the same here," Neita told BBC Sport.

"I know my time is coming, I have to be a little bit more patient. Honestly, it has been incredible. I gave it my all tonight in that race and I think I ran a good race.

"I needed to run faster. I'm healthy I have just run six rounds and recovering in between them was a challenge so I have done really well to come out here and represent myself.

Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth in the women's 200-metre final, followed by Daryll Neita. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"I'm proud of myself but I really wanted to leave here with an individual medal and I am just hungry."

Asher-Smith was also proud of her performance.

"I feel good. It has been a long week and I am proud of that performance," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"It was a really strong field, all the girls between them had so many strengths. So many good bend runners, so many amazing finishers and I was really proud that I held my own.

"I am really happy for the medallists, especially Julien [Alfred]. She is my training partner and she is such a cutie and it has been a joy to see her do so well.

"Women's sprinting is really incredible right now. If you go back to 2012 these kinds of times today they would have all done phenomenally well in that era, so it is a great time to be a female sprinter."