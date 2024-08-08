Despite being ranked 137th on the LPGA Tour, Morgane Metraux leads at the end of Day 2 at Le Golf National. (1:01)

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France -- Morgane Metraux of Switzerland gave up her spot to her sister in the last Olympics so she could concentrate on her tour status. She had the stage to herself Thursday at Le Golf National that made it worth the wait.

Metraux had eight 3s on her card on the front nine -- an 8-under 28 -- until getting slowed by the wind and a bad shot at the wrong time. She still had a 6-under 66, giving her a one-shot lead over Ruoning Yin of China at the halfway point of the women's golf competition.

One week after the men's competition had a dynamic medal chase, the women lined up for some special possibilities of their own.

Lydia Ko, the only golfer to win medals in the past two Olympics, had a 67 and was only three shots behind. Ko, who reached No. 1 in the world at age 17, won the silver in Rio de Janeiro and the bronze in Tokyo. A gold would put her into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia is retiring from golf and wanted the Olympics to be her final competition. She had another 70 and was two behind. Celine Boutier had the French crowd chanting and singing again, but she had three straight 6s on her card along the back nine for a 76 and was four back.

Nelly Korda, the world No. 1 and defending Olympic champion, could have been right there. She was 6 under on the day until one bad swing, one bad lie and three putts for a quadruple bogey on the par-3 16th. She shot 70 and was six behind.

"If I would have done this on the last day -- or let's say the third day -- then I would be extremely heartbroken," Korda said. "But I have 36 more holes and anything can happen."

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux sinks an eagle putt on the ninth hole -- one of eight 3s on her scorecard on the front nine as she shot an 8-under 28. She finished with a 66 and has a one stroke lead after the second round of Olympic women's golf. ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The biggest surprise was Metraux, who was still on the developmental Epson Tour when the Tokyo Games arrived. She decided to keep playing the tour to earn money toward an LPGA card and was pleased that the alternate in line to replace her was her older sister, Kim.

"If anybody could take my spot, I was hoping it would be her and it worked out," Morgane Metraux said. "She had a bit of a different experience because of the whole COVID thing. ... But she had stars in her eyes when she came back."

Metraux was simply dazzling with a front nine that featured eagles on the par 5s, three straight birdies in the middle of the front nine and a par save on the tough par-4 seventh.

Yin was warming up when she saw Metraux already at 6 under through six holes.

"I was talking to my coach, 'How can someone shoot this low at this course?' But I think it's just her day," Yin said.

That it was, until the end. Metraux went from the rough into the water fronting the 15th green, salvaging bogey after the penalty drop by clipping her wedge to create enough spin for the ball to check up right next to the hole.

On the par-5 18th, she had 177 yards to the pin and hit her worst shot of the day. It came up just short, bouncing off the wooden frame around the green and into the water. She made bogey to finish 36 holes at 8-under 136.

"Only got a bogey out of it. I wish I didn't, but it's fine. I'm still in a great position for the last two days," Metraux said.

It could be a wild chase. Yin is a former Women's PGA Championship winner who briefly reached No. 1 in the world late last year, and she looked as good as ever by starting with three straight birdies and keeping a clean card on a tough, windy day.

Ko was bogey-free as she moved her way into contention. She also was slowed on the 18th without losing a golf ball. She went from rough to rough, over the green into more rough and couldn't salvage par.

But she was only three behind and trying to keep from looking ahead.

"It's really cool that if I did win the gold, I could get in the Hall of Fame, and it would stop all these questions," she said. "But I'm playing along 59 other of the top-qualified players here, and there's 36 holes to go."