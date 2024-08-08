Check out the results and storylines behind Team USA's comeback win vs. Serbia to reach the gold medal game at the Olympics. (1:06)

The United States' men's basketball team faced its largest deficit of the 2024 Olympics (17 points) in its comeback win over Serbia. Team USA's 95-91 semifinal victory clinches a spot in the gold medal game, where it will play host country France in a rematch of the 2021 Tokyo Games' championship matchup.

Stephen Curry led in scoring with 36 points, 17 of which came in the first quarter alone. Perhaps his biggest shot came with just over two minutes remaining when his 3-pointer gave the United States its first lead of the second half.

The Golden State Warriors star scored more in this game than he did in his first four games combined (29). It is also the second-highest single-game point total by a USA men's player at the Olympics, trailing Carmelo Anthony vs. Nigeria in 2012 (37).

Team USA trailed by 11 points going into halftime and was behind for over 35 minutes in the game, while leading for only 3 minutes, 25 seconds. The Americans struggled to find an answer defensively for Bogdan Bogdanović, who had 20 points. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic added 17 points for Serbia.

The dramatic comeback made waves on social media as the NBA world chimed in after the game.

Feelin' patriotic

Patrick Mahomes, Breanna Stewart and Seth Curry were at a loss for words. Meanwhile, Draymond Green is already looking forward to the gold medal game.

Beat France in France! See you there @NBCOlympics — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 8, 2024

🇺🇸 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) August 8, 2024

No words, just emojis

Josh Hart offered a brutally honest (and humorous) take, but Austin Rivers was left speechless. On the other hand, Ja Morant used signature emojis for two of Team USA's leaders.

🧑‍🍳 x 👑 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 8, 2024

Are you not entertained?!

A'ja Wilson, Jalen Brunson and Pau Gasol are among the stars who appreciated the outcome.

Game of the tourney 🔥 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 8, 2024

That was wild — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 8, 2024

What an amazing game! Congrats @usabasketball on advancing to the final, and to #TeamSerbia - what a performance, you should be very proud! #Paris2024 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 8, 2024

Team USA lives on to fight for gold after a tough battle against Serbia! Steph Curry carried US to a victory scoring 9 threes on his way to 36 points! 👏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 8, 2024

Player shoutouts

Joel Embiid added 19 points, while Kevin Durant contributed with nine clutch points. LeBron James had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his second Olympic triple-double. He is the first men's basketball player with multiple triple-doubles at the Olympics.

Some of their peers acknowledged their big performances.

Chef Curry... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 8, 2024

Kd is HIM , he so tuff — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 8, 2024