Team GB's track cyclists took their Olympic medal tally to seven on Friday as Elinor Barker and Neah Evans won silver in the women's madison before Jack Carlin secured bronze in the men's sprint.

Barker and Evans earned 31 points in the madison, six behind Italy who took gold. Netherlands picked up bronze with 28 points.

In a dramatic race that had a frantic finish, the reigning world champions regularly scored in the intermediate sprints.

Their win in the final sprint -- which won them 10 points instead of the usual five -- saw them pip the Dutch to the silver.

"It's an Olympic silver medal. That is fantastic. But as world champions we came in with really high expectations, we wanted to win and we felt we were in a really good position and there was an attack that went that we weren't 100% ready for and by the time we responded there was a different race dynamic," Evans said.

"We gave it everything and I think on reflection we'll be so proud of the ride we did. But at the same time when you come for gold it's like eugh not quite. But still, silver."

Elinor Barker and Neah Evans secured a silver medal in the women's madison on Friday. Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Carlin's medal in the men's sprint also arrived in dramatic circumstances. He almost crashed into Jeffrey Hoogland during the deciding third race, but avoided disqualification and sealed bronze on the restart, pipping the Dutch rider to the line by 0.041 seconds.

Carlin's bronze was his fourth Olympic medal, and his second of these Games.

"This is a bonus medal. I came here to focus on the team sprint and keirin but I absolutely went for it," Carlin said.

"That last race was the quickest I have ever gone in the whole competition, it was incredible. To celebrate with family is special as well, we did not have that in Tokyo, so to have it here is amazing."

Later on Friday, Emma Finucane and Sophie Capewell both secured their safe passage into the 1/8 finals of the women's sprint.