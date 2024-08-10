Could the Opals' bronze medal game against Belgium signal the end of an era?

Will the Opals be able to reset for bronze medal game after USA blowout? (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- As the Opals arrived for the World Cup bronze medal game in Sydney two years ago, there was a mix of anticipation and emotion in the building. In an unthinkable turn of events, hoops fans would have one last opportunity to watch a legend of Australian sport in the green and gold.

What followed was textbook sports theatre.

After a minimal role throughout the tournament, an emotional Lauren Jackson was hoisted into the air after dropping a 30-piece on Canada to deliver one more medal to the program.

Like all the greats, Jackson, without question, carries a determination, toughness and indeed stubbornness that has somehow landed her in Paris, with the Opals, 12 years after her last Olympic appearance at London 2012.

Two years on, LJ will gear up for what we assume will be one last ride.

Could this be the final tournament for Lauren Jackson? Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

But this bronze medal game feels different. Unlike 2022 in Sydney, the story extends beyond the hall of famer, with a number of key Opals knowing this outing could well be their last at a major tournament.

Jackson, Marianna Tolo, Cayla George, Sami Whitcomb and captain Tess Madgen are all 33 years of age or older, with significant and longstanding contributions to the game in the country.

"I don't know what their decisions are, but obviously we have some players, this will most likely be their last Olympics," head coach Sandy Brondello said.

From Tolo and George swinging momentum against Canada, to Madgen's all-time performance against France and Whitcomb's team-high 12.8 points and 5.4 assists per game, the veterans continue to be pivotal to the team's success.

"We got some older players who have led us well over the years. It would be great to go out on a high for them and finish with that bronze medal," Brondello continued.

"We'll obviously speak about that. We got this far, we've still got an opportunity and hopefully that will give us the energy that we need to get over this last game and achieve our goal of winning a medal."

While some may prefer to keep their emotions in check, Tolo was open about where this tournament stands in the course of her long national team career. Prior to the monumental win against France in the group stage, Tolo, unintentionally had a quiet moment to reflect.

"'You're the voice' was pumping out in the change room and I was standing there doing my isometrics and thinking that it could be my last game for Australia," Tolo said with the kind of smile that you make when you are trying to hide a hint of sadness.

Australia will play Belgium for bronze in Paris. Andy Cheung/Getty Images

"It was a really emotional moment for me, but I was so proud that I was there in that moment, I'm so proud that we get to fight another day to have that opportunity again."

Unlike that group stage game, there is no tomorrow after Belgium on Sunday. Tolo and co will either walk away with a bronze or leave empty handed.

"It's something so special and I don't want it to end. It has to, but I'll fight for every moment."

While Tolo has allowed herself to express what these three weeks in Paris mean to her, she also has been sure to share her experiences with the younger core, in particular Jade Melbourne and Isobel Borlase, who are both at the very beginning of their professional journey.

"I try to tell them, soak up the experiences because it goes so quickly. Time flies, I can remember my first ever tournament with the Opals and to be here now at the age of 35, it's incredible," Tolo said.

"Like I said, I don't want it to end, but all good things do have to end. Jade and Issy and all the young girls in the team, some will be there next time, it's so special. I hope they don't try and save themselves for next time because you have to give it your whole shot, you never know when you're going to get an opportunity again."

Berlin will host the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup, so while it's possible a few of the above-mentioned names will take their place in that squad, it's clear that the idea of one last 40-minute push for Australia will be lingering throughout the locker room.

"I'm ready to play...let's get this medal game started. We've got a good 24-36 hours; it will be a tough game. We'll bounce back. We're a resilient mob," George said.

If the Opals do manage to climb the podium for the first time at an Olympics since 2012, it might just be the perfect ending for Jackson and friends.

Whatever the result, it's guaranteed to be an emotional afternoon in Paris.