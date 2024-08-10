Ali Krieger says that Emma Hayes has "checked the last box" after winning a gold medal with the USWNT at the Paris Games. (1:41)

After 12 years, the U.S. women's national team is back on top at the Olympics.

The USWNT has historically dominated the Games -- the U.S. has won five gold medals since women's soccer became an event at Atlanta 1996; all other countries have combined for three -- but recently had been on a relative dry streak with regard to Olympic success. Entering Paris, the USWNT's last gold medal had been at the 2012 London Games, despite the team having won two World Cups since then.

On Saturday, the U.S. struck gold once again, with Mallory Swanson's 57th-minute goal and Alyssa Naeher's heroics in net making the difference. The achievement makes recently appointed head coach Emma Hayes the second USWNT coach in history -- Pia Sundhage being the other -- to win a major tournament within 365 days of being hired, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The sports world was quick to take to social media with plenty of reaction to the USWNT's return to glory:

