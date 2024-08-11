Paris Olympics: How India's six medals were won

Open Extended Reactions

India won a total of six medals -- one silver and five bronze -- at the Paris Olympics 2024. This is the joint-second best haul along with London 2012 and one behind last time's Tokyo haul of seven.

Six medals are below the expected tally, especially taking into account the six fourth-place finishes and Vinesh Phogat being disqualified despite qualifying for the final.

However, there were silver linings such as shooting getting back among the medals and back-to-back medals from the hockey team.

Here's a look back at every medal India won at Paris Olympics 2024:

Manu Bhaker: bronze in women's 10m air pistol - July 28

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in Paris and ended shooting's 12-year drought with a bronze on the second day of the competition.

The 22-year-old wrote one of the best redemptions tales for India at the Olympics, fighting back from the rock bottom of the Tokyo Games debacle, where the then teenager was made the face of Indian shooting's failure. To get back in the Indian team in all three pistol disciplines and then on the podium in her first event of Paris was a mark of immense growth.

In the final, where she has usually struggled in the past, Manu started strong and stayed in medal positions for most of the match. She found the good shots under immense pressure, another marker of growth. In the end, she finished third, with just 0.1 points behind the eventual silver medallist Kim Yeji of South Korea but buried all Tokyo ghouls and started a new chapter for herself and Indian shooting.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh: bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team - July 30

Two days after her first medal, Manu partnered Sarabjot Singh to win the bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. With this she became the first to win two medals at the same Olympics for Independent India.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their medals. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Indian pair beat South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho 16-10 in the bronze medal match after finishing joint-third in the qualification the day before. India started the match -- where the combined score of both shooters' shot counts for two points -- with one poor shot and had a few nervy moments towards the end while one point away. But both youngsters came clutch when it mattered to seal the medal.

The medal was also a big comfort to Sarabjot, who had missed the men's air pistol final by one inner 10, the narrowest of margins in shooting.

Swapnil Kusale: bronze in men's 50m rifle 3 positions - August 1

Swapnil Kusale reiterated shooting's resurgence by winning India's first medal in the 50m 3 Positions --the long form version of shooting -- at the Olympics after a solid display in the final. This is the first time India won three medals in one sport at a single Games.

The 28-year-old Kusale, who is unassuming and flies under the radar among the prodigies of Indian shooting, stood up when it counted. After a series of heartbreaking fourth place finishes at the World Championships and Asian Games, he finally was on the podium at the biggest stage.

What was impressive is how he held his nerve in the closing minutes of the final going into the standing position in fifth spot and a full point behind the medal positions. But he shot steady and calm to finish on the podium by the end of it.

Indian hockey team: bronze in men's hockey - August 8

After a whole week of narrow misses and heartbreak, the Indian men's hockey got the Indian flag raised in Paris.

They missed on the final after a narrow loss to Germany, but Harmanpreet Singh and Co. regrouped to beat Spain 2-1. This was India's 13th Olympic hockey medal and their fourth bronze. Crucially, this was also the first time since 1972 that India won back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey.

The journey to the podium in Paris was a cinematic one. Starting slow and not too steady but stepping up to beat perpetual bogey team Australia for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics. They grew in confidence after that, knocking out Great Britain in the shootout after a gritty, defensive display with 10-men for most of their quarterfinal. The semis, despite the loss, was a match of great quality while the bronze medal match was one of getting the job done.

Neeraj Chopra: silver in men's javelin throw - August 8

The defending Olympic champion won silver this time, making him the only Indian to have a gold and silver at the Olympics in individual sport and only the third to win medals at consecutive Olympics for independent India in individual sport.

Neeraj Chopra Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Neeraj threw 89.45m to win the silver behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who broke the Olympic record with 92.97m throw. That was his only throw of the night, the other five not being counted wither because of deliberate or inadvertent fouls as he struggled with an adductor injury. But even when not at his best and knowing it, his effort was worth an Olympic silver.

Aman Sehrawat: bronze in men's 57kg wrestling - August 9

Aman Sehrawat kept India's wrestling medal streak at the Olympics -- going back to Beijing 2008 -- alive by clinching the bronze in men's 57kg freestyle. The 21-year-old was the only Indian male wrestler who had qualified and the youngest freestyle male wrestler in the field at Paris.

But age didn't matter as he went about his one mission as seen from his room at Chhatrasal Stadium -- to win an Olympic medal.

On the first day of competition, he had two wins on technical superiority -- when the gap of points between wrestlers is over 10 points -- over North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov and Albania's Zelimkhan Abakarov. His leg lace in the latter was one that would make his predecessors proud.

In the semifinal, Aman lost on technical superiority to eventual gold medallist and top seed Rei Higuchi of Japan. But he returned the next day beat Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 to clinch the bronze.