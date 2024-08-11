Open Extended Reactions

Team GB finished seventh overall in Paris with 65 medals in total. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

PARIS - Team GB won a total of 65 medals at the Paris Olympics, one more than their total at Tokyo 2020 and on a par with their overall total from London 2012.

Team GB finished seventh in the Paris 2024 medal table, compared to fourth at the previous Games, largely due to fewer gold medals this time. Overall, Team GB won 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 bronzes over 16 days of competition.

"Our athletes have inspired us and made the nation proud and while the sport is over, for now, I'm excited to see many of the Olympic class of 2024 return home and use their platform to make a positive impact in society," UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger said in a statement.

"Sport has an ability to bring us together and British athletes have told us that they want to do more in their communities to make a positive difference. After an incredible Olympic Games in Paris, the ChangeMaker initiative back home next week will see them support the good causes they are passionate about."

UK Sport, the government body in charge of allocating spending to British sporting bodies, is facing a need to cut costs amid increased inflation this four-year cycle.

It means Team GB may struggle to repeat their medal feat in future Games amid a shortfall in public spending budgets that could have a trickle down effect on athletes and grassroots sport.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC on the eve of the Games: "We do need to look at that, and obviously that's an ongoing discussion that we're having in relation to funding.

"But times are tough when it comes to the economy at the moment, I'm not going to pretend otherwise. But this is important, and it is an investment in the next team GB."

Team USA finished top of the medal table for a fourth consecutive Games. They finished level with China on 40 gold medals, although the U.S. finishes top due to their 126 overall medals.

Meanwhile, Paris will look towards hosting the Paralympic Games, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28 and end on Sept. 8.