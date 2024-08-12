Open Extended Reactions

2+0+2 = 4 for the 2024 Olympics.

These numbers will forever be etched in Philippine sport history.

In the Games' centennial year, the Philippines made a significant mark by clinching two gold and two bronze medals, securing 37th spot on the final table -- a historic high for the country.

This achievement not only matched the best medal haul for the Olympics, but also marked the first time the Philippines had won multiple gold medals.

After these historic performances, it is only fitting we look back at the remarkable journeys of the latest Filipino Olympic medalists.

Golden boy Carlos Yulo

Man of the hour, talk of the town.

Carlos Yulo not only delivered one, but two gold medals to cement himself as one of the best Filipino athletes to ever represent the country.

After a breakthrough gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2019 World Championships, the hype surrounding Yulo made him loom as a solid bet to medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He ultimately didn't as he struggled in his first stint.

Then, 21-year old Yulo only managed to qualify in the men's vault finals of the artistic gymnastics, where he finished at fourth. This setback only fueled his determination to push himself even harder, sparking a relentless pursuit in the following years.

Yulo went on to win in various events such as vault, parallel bars, and floor exercise in the World Championships from 2021 to 2023, securing his spot among the world's elite gymnasts.

Each win brought him closer to his ultimate goal: the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo's redemption quest started off strong in the qualification round, as he made three finals in the all-around, floor exercise and vault events. Although failing to medal medal in the all-around final -- ranking 12th in the 24-man competition -- it was only the start of something special for Yulo.

For the floor exercise and vault, Yulo amped up the difficulty level of his routines to 6.000 and had flawless executions to bag him two gold medals. These spectacular outings not just wowed the judges, it captivated the hearts of the Filipinos.

He now owns the title of being the first male to get a gold medal for the Philippines and becoming his nation's only athlete to win multiple gold medals -- in a single edition of the Games no less.

The good news? Yulo still has more to give and will surely be looking for more success in Los Angeles come 2028.

Nesthy nasty inside the ring

Nesthy Petecio is now only the second athlete from the Philippines to medal at two separate editions of the Olympic Games -- following in the footsteps of Hidilyn Diaz. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Having already won a silver medal in Tokyo, Petecio's next mission was to finally get that coveted gold medal. She certainly was up for the task.

Petecio breezed throughout the early qualification matches, with only Amine Zidane winning over one judge in their round of 16 fight. Those wins quickly alleviated doubts that age might be a factor, and that her taller opponents could pose a bother with longer reaches.

Let's just say, Petecio was not just 5-foot-2 and an attitude alone.

Her dominance would come to an end in the semifinals against Julia Szeremeta of Poland as she had to settle for the bronze medal -- with the decision coming down to the final round.

Regardless of the result, Petecio should be lauded for the resilience she showed and skill throughout the competition. Obviously not the goal, but Petecio still displayed a true heart of a champion.

It's unfortunate that Petecio wasn't able to put that cherry on top in her illustrious boxing resume, which include multiple medals won in the AIBA World Championships.

Nevertheless, there is no shame in becoming the first-ever Filipina boxer to snag a silver medal to join Hidilyn Diaz as the only Filipina athletes to have won multiple medals at separate Games.

Just like how she celebrates after a win, Petecio remains to be eyy-mazing ("eyy" pronounced as the letter A).

Villegas a Filipina trailblazer in boxing

With Aira Villegas claiming a bronze medal on her Olympic debut, the future of Philippine boxing looks to be in safe -- and formidable -- hands. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Coming into the Paris Olympics, all eyes on boxing were on the previous medal winners -- either trying to replicate or better their showing in Tokyo.

The aforementioned Petecio won another medal, Carlo Paalam made the quarterfinals and Eumir Marcial bowed out in his first fight.

Aira Villegas, a rookie Olympian, would climb up the ranks and give the Philippines a bonus bronze medal.

Villegas instantly became one of the standout stories of the Games, as she had a steady performance en route to the final eight of the women's 50kg.

Her quarterfinal opponent from hosts France Wassila Lkhadiri was a massive challenge and looked likely to be an insurmountable obstacle in Villegas contending for a medal.

Despite going up against the crowd favorite, the 29-year old Filipina demonstrated remarkable poise and tenacity -- winning a close split decision to stamp her name in history to with an Olympic medal.

The bronze medal win was a significant achievement not only for Villegas but also for Philippine boxing.

It signaled the arrival of a new generation of talent ready to carry on the legacy of the sport in the country. For a first-time Olympian to earn a medal in such a competitive field was a remarkable feat and brought immense pride to the nation.

With young talents like Villegas emerging, the Philippines' presence in the boxing world looks set to remain strong for years to come.

Not just proving she is no pushover, she could just be a torch bearer for women's boxing for the country in the years ahead.