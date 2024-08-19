Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes

Open Extended Reactions

India will send their largest ever contingent of 84 para-athletes for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which begin in the French capital on August 28.

India's para-athletes have excelled in major competitions winning a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and more recently, bagging a historic 111 medal at the 2023 Para Asian Games.

Four Indian para-athletes head to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men's javelin throw F64], Krishna Nagar [men's badminton singles SH6], Manish Narwal [men's shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1].

India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic program: para cycling, para rowing and blind judo.

With para-athletes spread across 12 sports, here's India's full contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

PARA ATHLETICS

Sumit Antil in action in the men's javelin - F64 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m -T20

Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F41

Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56

Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51

Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T47

Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump - T63

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put - F46

Preethi Pal: Women's 100m and 200m - T35

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34

Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37

Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F57

Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47

Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put - F40

Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63

Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63

Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46

Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46

Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51

Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51

Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35

Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F54

Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64

Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Men's 400m -T47

Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57

Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put - F57

Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55

Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55

Rakshitha Raju: Women's 1500m - T11

Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throw - F46

Simran: Women's 100m and 200m - T12

Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53

PARA ARCHERY

Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST

Rakesh Kumar: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2

Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST

Pooja: Women's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST

Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2

Sheetal Devi: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST

India's Sheetal Devi (L) and Rakesh Kumar won gold in the mixed team compound archery (open) category during the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on October 26, 2023. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

PARA BADMINTON

Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3

Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6

Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4

Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3

Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3

Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Thulasimathi Murugesan:Women's Singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5

Suhas Yathiraj won silver in his first appearance at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

PARA CANOE

Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1

Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m KL1

PARA CYCLING

Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track - C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

Jyoti Gajeriya: Road - Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track - C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit

BLIND JUDO

Kapil Parmar: Men's 60 kg J1

Kokila: Women's 48kg J2

PARA POWERLIFTING

Parmjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg

Ashok: Men's up to 65kg

Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg

Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg

PARA LIFTING

Anita: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x

Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x

PARA SHOOTING

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1

Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1

Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1

Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1

Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2

Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 - M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1

PARA TABLE TENNIS

Sonalben Patel: Women's Singles WS3 and Women's Doubles WD10

Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10

Bhavinaben Patel PTI Photo/Twitter account @kishanreddybjp

PARA SWIMMING

Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

PARA TAEKWONDO

Aruna: Women's K44 -47kg