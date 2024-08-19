Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes

India will send their largest ever contingent of 84 para-athletes for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which begin in the French capital on August 28.
India's para-athletes have excelled in major competitions winning a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and more recently, bagging a historic 111 medal at the 2023 Para Asian Games.
Four Indian para-athletes head to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men's javelin throw F64], Krishna Nagar [men's badminton singles SH6], Manish Narwal [men's shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1].
India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic program: para cycling, para rowing and blind judo.
With para-athletes spread across 12 sports, here's India's full contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
PARA ATHLETICS
Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m -T20
Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F41
Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56
Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51
Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump - T63
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put - F46
Preethi Pal: Women's 100m and 200m - T35
Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34
Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37
Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F57
Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47
Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put - F40
Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw - F64
Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throw - F46
Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63
Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63
Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46
Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46
Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51
Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51
Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35
Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F54
Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64
Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Men's 400m -T47
Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57
Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put - F57
Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55
Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55
Rakshitha Raju: Women's 1500m - T11
Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46
Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throw - F46
Simran: Women's 100m and 200m - T12
Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53
PARA ARCHERY
Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
Rakesh Kumar: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2
Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST
Pooja: Women's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST
Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2
Sheetal Devi: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST
PARA BADMINTON
Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3
Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6
Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4
Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6
Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3
Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3
Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan:Women's Singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5
PARA CANOE
Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2
Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1
Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m KL1
PARA CYCLING
Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track - C2 3000m Individual Pursuit
Jyoti Gajeriya: Road - Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track - C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit
BLIND JUDO
Kapil Parmar: Men's 60 kg J1
Kokila: Women's 48kg J2
PARA POWERLIFTING
Parmjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg
Ashok: Men's up to 65kg
Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg
Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg
PARA LIFTING
Anita: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x
Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x
PARA SHOOTING
Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1
Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1
Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1
Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1
Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2
Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 - M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1
PARA TABLE TENNIS
Sonalben Patel: Women's Singles WS3 and Women's Doubles WD10
Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10
PARA SWIMMING
Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7
PARA TAEKWONDO
Aruna: Women's K44 -47kg