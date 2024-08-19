        <
        >

          Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes

          Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          • Shyam Vasudevan
          Aug 19, 2024, 01:40 PM

          India will send their largest ever contingent of 84 para-athletes for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, which begin in the French capital on August 28.

          India's para-athletes have excelled in major competitions winning a record 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics and more recently, bagging a historic 111 medal at the 2023 Para Asian Games.

          Four Indian para-athletes head to Paris as reigning champions: Sumit Antil [men's javelin throw F64], Krishna Nagar [men's badminton singles SH6], Manish Narwal [men's shooting 50m pistol SH1] and Avani Lekhara [women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1].

          India will also have representatives in the three new disciplines added to the Paralympic program: para cycling, para rowing and blind judo.

          With para-athletes spread across 12 sports, here's India's full contingent for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

          PARA ATHLETICS

          Sumit Antil: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

          Deepthi Jeevanji: Women's 400m -T20

          Sandeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

          Ajeet Singh: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

          Rinku Hooda: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

          Navdeep: Men's Javelin Throw - F41

          Yogesh Kathuniya: Men's Discus Throw - F56

          Dharambir: Men's Club Throw - F51

          Nishad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T47

          Mariyappan Thangavelu: Men's High Jump - T63

          Sachin Sarjerao Khilari: Men's Shot Put - F46

          Preethi Pal: Women's 100m and 200m - T35

          Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav: Women's Shot Put - F34

          Manu: Men's Shot Put - F37

          Parveen Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F57

          Ram Pal: Men's High Jump -T47

          Ravi Rongali: Men's Shot Put - F40

          Sandip Sanjay Sargar: Men's Javelin Throw - F64

          Sundar Singh Gujrar: Men's Javelin Throw - F46

          Shailesh Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63

          Sharad Kumar: Men's High Jump - T63

          Mohammed Yasser: Men's Shot Put - F46

          Rohit Kumar: Men's Shot Put - F46

          Pranav Soorma: Men's Club Throw - F51

          Amit Kumar: Men's Club Throw - F51

          Arvind: Men's Shot Put - F35

          Dipesh Kumar: Men's Javelin Throw - F54

          Praveen Kumar: Men's High Jump -T64

          Dilip Mahadu Gavit: Men's 400m -T47

          Soman Rana: Men's Shot Put - F57

          Hokato Hotozhe Sema: Men's Shot Put - F57

          Sakshi Kasana: Women's Discus Throw - F55

          Karamjyoti: Women's Discus Throw - F55

          Rakshitha Raju: Women's 1500m - T11

          Amisha Rawat: Women's Shot Put - F46

          Bhavanaben Chaudhary: Women's Javelin Throw - F46

          Simran: Women's 100m and 200m - T12

          Kanchan Lakhani: Women's Discus Throw - F53

          PARA ARCHERY

          Harvinder Singh: Men's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST

          Rakesh Kumar: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2

          Shyam Sundar Swami: Men's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST

          Pooja: Women's Individual Recurve Open and Mixed Team Recurve Open - ST

          Sarita: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - W2

          Sheetal Devi: Women's Individual Compound Open and Mixed Team Compound Open - ST

          PARA BADMINTON

          Manoj Sarkar: Men's Singles SL3

          Nitesh Kumar: Men's Singles SL3 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

          Krishna Nagar: Men's Singles SH6

          Sivarajan Solaimlai: Men's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

          Suhas Yathiraj: Men's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

          Sukant Kadam: Men's Singles SL4 Tarun: Men's Singles SL4

          Nithya Sre Sumathi Sivan: Women's Singles SH6 and Mixed Doubles SH6

          Mandeep Kaur: Women's Singles SL3

          Manasi Joshi: Women's Singles SL3

          Palak Kohli: Women's Singles SL4 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

          Thulasimathi Murugesan:Women's Singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

          Manisha Ramadass: Women's Singles SU5

          PARA CANOE

          Prachi Yadav: Women's Va'a Single 200m VL2

          Yash Kumar: Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL1

          Pooja Ojha: Women's Kayak Single 200m KL1

          PARA CYCLING

          Arshad Shaik: Road - Men's C2 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 1000m Time Trial and Track - C2 3000m Individual Pursuit

          Jyoti Gajeriya: Road - Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial, Road - C1-3 Road Race, Track - C1-3 500m Time Trial and Track - C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit

          BLIND JUDO

          Kapil Parmar: Men's 60 kg J1

          Kokila: Women's 48kg J2

          PARA POWERLIFTING

          Parmjeet Kumar: Men's up to 49kg

          Ashok: Men's up to 65kg

          Sakina Khatun: Women's up to 45kg

          Kasthuri Rajamani: Women's up to 67kg

          PARA LIFTING

          Anita: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x

          Narayana Konganapalle: PR3 Mix Double Sculls-PR3Mix2x

          PARA SHOOTING

          Amir Ahmad Bhat: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1

          Avani Lekhara: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

          Mona Agarwal: R2 - W 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1 and R8 - W 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1

          Nihal Singh: P3 - X 25m Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1 Manish Narwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1

          Rudransh Khandelwal: P1 - M 10m Air Pistol SH1 and P4 - X 50m Pistol SH1

          Sidhartha Babu: R3 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, R6 - X 50m Rifle Prone SH1

          Sriharsha Ramakrishna: R4 - X 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 and R5 - X 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2

          Swaroop Unhalkar: R1 - M 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1

          Rubina Francis: P2 - W 10m Air Pistol SH1

          PARA TABLE TENNIS

          Sonalben Patel: Women's Singles WS3 and Women's Doubles WD10

          Bhavinaben Patel: Women's Singles - WS4 and Women's Doubles WD10

          PARA SWIMMING

          Suyash Narayan Jadhav: Men's 50m Butterfly - S7

          PARA TAEKWONDO

          Aruna: Women's K44 -47kg