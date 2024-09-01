Open Extended Reactions

Jodie Grinham won the bronze in women's individual compound. Getty

British archer Jodie Grinham became the first pregnant Paralympic athlete to win a medal when she took bronze in women's individual compound, official Paralympics social media accounts said on Saturday.

Seven months pregnant, 31-year-old Grinham held her nerves to beat Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Phoebe Paterson Pine by a razor-thin 142-141 scoreline in Friday's bronze medal match-up.

"Baby hasn't stopped kicking," Grinham said. "It's almost like baby's going 'what's going on? It's really loud, mommy what are you doing?' But it's been a lovely reminder of the support bubble I have in my belly.

"I'm really proud of myself, I've had difficulties and it's not been easy. But as long as I'm healthy and baby's healthy, I knew I could compete. I knew if I shot as well as I could, baby or not, I could come back as a medal."

Grinham will hope to win a second medal when she competes in the mixed team compound quarterfinals on Monday along with Nathan McQueen.