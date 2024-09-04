India at Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Bhavina Patel faces tough quarterfinal on Day 7

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

After two of the most remarkable days in Indian sporting history, that fetched the country a combined 13 medals at the Paris Paralympics, India's athletes are back on the medal trail on Wednesday in the French capital. .

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR INDIA TODAY:

11:57 AM: Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in Men's Individual C2 Time Trial

12:32 PM: Para Cycling - Jyoti Gaderia in Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial

1:PM: Shooting Para Sport - Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 qualification

1:30 PM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari in Men's Shot Put F46 final

2:15 PM: Para Table Tennis - Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhou Ying in Women's Singles WS4 quarterfinal

3:17 PM: Para Athletics - Amisha Rawat in Women's Shot Put F46 final

3:30 PM: Para Power Lifting - Parmjeet Kumar in Men's up to 49kg final

5:49 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-Hui in Men's Individual Recurve Open

8:30 PM: Para Powerlifting - Sakina Khatun in Women's up to 45kg final

10:50 PM: Para Athletics - Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar in Men's Club Throw F51 final

11:03 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 Round 1

You can follow the action on our live blog right below: