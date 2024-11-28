Open Extended Reactions

Former Olympic champion rower and chair of UK Sport Katherine Grainger was elected chair of the British Olympic Association (BOA) on Thursday and will become the first woman to assume the post.

The BOA has been branded as Team GB since 1999.

Grainger, the only British woman to have won a medal at five successive Olympic Games, was elected by members of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), and will replace Hugh Robertson who has held the position since succeeding Sebastian Coe in 2016.

"It is a huge honour to be elected Chair of the BOA as the Olympics has been central to my life for nearly 30 years," Grainger said in a statement.

Katherine Grainger has been elected as chair of the British Olympic Association. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"During my time as Chair of UK Sport, I have learned the power of collaboration as part of this impressive eco system that enables Olympic sport to flourish in the UK, and so I look forward to embarking on this next chapter with the BOA."

Grainger will take over the role early next year when her second term at UK Sport comes to an end.