Winter X Games 101: Events, rules, schedule, records, more

The "World of X Games" looks back at the 10 most dominant athletes to compete at the winter X Games. (4:54)

Open Extended Reactions

With athletes such as skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX rider Mat Hoffman leading the surge, extreme sports exploded in popularity in the early 1990s. To capitalize on the trend, ESPN executives banded together in 1993 and created an international competition featuring the world's top action sport stars.

More than three decades later, the X Games has grown into the world's premier competition for extreme athletes. At the Winter X Games, the world's best thrill-seekers deliver awe-inspiring athletic feats on land, in the air, at sea and in the snow.

Here's everything to know about the Winter X Games:

What are the X Games?

The X Games are ESPN's international action sports competition. Popular sports include skateboarding, bicycle stunt, motocross and aggressive in-line skating.

When were the first X Games?

The first X Games, then called "Extreme Games," were held June 24-July 1, 1995, in Rhode Island. Athletes competed in 27 events in nine sport categories: bungy jumping, eco-challenge, in-line skating, skateboarding, skysurfing, sport climbing, street luge, biking and water sports.

What are the Winter X Games?

Though the X Games take place during the summer, the Winter X Games are an annual competition featuring athletes who specialize in cold-weather sports such as snowboarding and skiing.

When were the first Winter X Games?

The inaugural Winter X Games were held Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 1997, in Big Bear Lake, California. The event featured snowboarding, ice climbing, snow mountain bike racing, super-modified shovel racing and more.

What does the 'X' in X Games stand for?

The "X" in X Games stands for extreme. The name was changed from "Extreme Games" to "X Games" in 1996, to make it easier to translate the brand internationally.

Who has won the most Winter X Games medals?

Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris has won a record 23 career Winter X Games medals. McMorris has won 11 gold, nine silver and three bronze across the slopestyle and big air disciplines.

When are the 2025 Winter X Games?

The 2025 Winter X Games will take place Jan. 23-25.

Where are the 2025 Winter X Games?

The 2025 Winter X Games will be held at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. The 2025 event marks the 24th straight year the Winter X Games will take place in Aspen.

What competitions will be held at the 2025 Winter X Games?

Four skiing and five snowboarding disciplines will take place during the three-day event, with a total of 18 gold medals up for grabs. The event will feature men's and women's ski and snowboard competitions in the disciplines of Big Air, Slopestyle, SuperPipe, Knuckle Huck, and the new Street Style discipline.

How can fans watch?

Events will air on ESPN and ABC. Fans can also catch updates in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the 2025 Winter X Games schedule?

*All times Eastern

Jan. 23

Women's Ski Knuckle Huck -- 7 p.m.

Men's Ski Knuckle Huck -- 7:45 p.m.

Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air -- 8:45 p.m.

Men's Snowboard SuperPipe -- 10 p.m.

Jan. 24

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle -- 1 p.m.

Men's Ski Slopestyle -- 2:45 p.m.

Women's Ski Street Style -- 4:30 p.m.

Men's Ski Street Style -- 5:15 p.m.

Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck -- 6:30 p.m.

Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe -- 7:15 p.m.

Pacifico Women's Ski Big Air -- 8:45 p.m.

Pacifico Men's Snowboard Big Air -- 10 p.m.

Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck -- 11:15 p.m.

Jan. 25

Men's Snowboard Slopestyle -- 1:15 p.m.

Men's Snowboard Street Style -- 2 p.m.

Women's Ski Slopestyle -- 3 p.m.

Women's Snowboard Street Style -- 4:30 p.m.

Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe -- 7:30 p.m.

Monster Energy Men's Ski SuperPipe -- 9 p.m.

Pacifico Men's Ski Big Air -- 10:30 p.m.

For more information, fans can check out the official X Games website.