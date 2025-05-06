Open Extended Reactions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Seven-time gold medal sprinter Allyson Felix, four-time Olympic tennis champion Serena Williams and Mike Krzyzewski, who coached the U.S. to two basketball gold medals, are part of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame's class of 2025.

Gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas, skiing's Bode Miller, beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings and Nike founder Phil Knight are also in the group that will be inducted at a ceremony in Colorado Springs on July 12.

Others inductees are Steve Cash (sled hockey), Anita DeFrantz (longtime IOC member, rower), Susan Hagel (Para archery, Para track and field, wheelchair basketball), Flo Hyman (volleyball) and Marla Runyan (Para track and field), along with the 2010 four-man Olympic bobsled team led by Steve Holcomb, and the 2004 women's wheelchair basketball team.

"We're proud to welcome the Class of 2025 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to honor the extraordinary accomplishments they've made as representatives of Team USA," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "This induction celebrates not only their remarkable performances and lasting impact but also acknowledges the essential contributions of those who supported their journeys every step of the way. Earning a place in the Hall of Fame is no small feat-especially given the incredible talent across this year's group of finalists."

The Hall of Fame's inaugural class was inducted in 1983, and this will be the first class inducted since 2022. It will bring the total number of those enshrined to 210.