Follow live: 100m heats, Mondo Duplantis feature on night one of athletics world champs

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- The World Athletics Championships are underway and there's no shortage of Australians in action on night one of track and field competition in Japan, many of them backing up from the Olympic Games in Paris last summer.

This evening we have Swede megastar Mondo Duplantis and Australia's Kurtis Marschall in action in the men's pole vault qualification, Jess Hull racing the 1500m heats, and both Lauren Ryan and Izzi Batt-Doyle contesting the 10000m final. Night one competition at the Japan National Stadium will close with the always exciting mixed 4x400m relay final.

Follow day one of the 2025 World Athletics Championships live with ESPN: