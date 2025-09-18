Follow live: Gout Gout, Torrie Lewis set to ignite in 200m semifinals at world champs

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- Australian sprint star Gout Gout will contest the men's 200m semifinals on night six of the world championships in Japan. The 17-year-old faces incredibly difficult competition, including Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and Jamaican star Bryan Levell. American Noah Lyles will also race the semifinals.

Gout isn't the only Australian eyeing a place in a sprint final. Torrie Lewis, the national record holder over 100m, will contest the women's 200m semifinal on Thursday evening.

Night six at the Japan National Stadium will also feature the men's and women's 400m finals, the women's triple jump final, and the men's javelin final, where Indian star Neeraj Chopra will look to defend his world title. Plus, there's women's high jump qualifying and women's 800m heats.

Follow all the action on night six at the world championships in our live blog: