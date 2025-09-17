        <
          Follow live: Gout Gout set to race 200m at world championships

          • Jake MichaelsSep 17, 2025, 08:42 AM
              Jake Michaels is a Melbourne-based sports writer who has worked for ESPN since 2013. He primarily writes on the AFL, but his assignments have taken him all around the world, covering everything from Formula One to Grand Slam tennis, championship boxing to international basketball, and the Olympic Games.
          TOKYO -- The World Athletics Championships continue on night five with the highly anticipated heats of the men's 200m, featuring emerging Australian sprint star Gout Gout and American Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles. The heats for the women's 200m will also be staged, with Australia's Torrie Lewis eyeing a spot in the semifinals.

          There are four gold medal events on the Wednesday evening schedule in Tokyo: the women's pole vault -- which Australian Olympic champion Nina Kennedy is not contesting due to injury -- and steeplechase, as well as the men's long jump and the highly competitive men's 1500m. Strap yourselves in for another exciting night of athletics!

          Follow all of the night's action at the world championships in our live blog: