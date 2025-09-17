Follow live: Gout Gout set to race 200m at world championships

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- The World Athletics Championships continue on night five with the highly anticipated heats of the men's 200m, featuring emerging Australian sprint star Gout Gout and American Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles. The heats for the women's 200m will also be staged, with Australia's Torrie Lewis eyeing a spot in the semifinals.

There are four gold medal events on the Wednesday evening schedule in Tokyo: the women's pole vault -- which Australian Olympic champion Nina Kennedy is not contesting due to injury -- and steeplechase, as well as the men's long jump and the highly competitive men's 1500m. Strap yourselves in for another exciting night of athletics!

