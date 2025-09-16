Follow live: Jess Hull chasing 1500m gold; Peter Bol, Reece Holder also in action

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- The World Athletics Championships continue on night four in Japan with no shortage of Australians in action. Olympic silver medal winner Jess Hull will be out to end the dominance of Faith Kipyegon in the women's 1500m final, Peter Bol makes his first appearance of the championships in the men's 800m heats, and Reece Holder aims to book a spot in the men's 400m final.

Also on this evening's agenda is the men's high jump final, featuring New Zealand's Olympic champion Hamish Kerr. Australia also has representation in this event with 25-year-old former landscaper Yual Reath, who posted a season-best time in the qualifying phase earlier in the meet.

The night will close with the men's 110m hurdles final. The semifinals of the event will also be contested earlier in the program.

The night will close with the men's 110m hurdles final. The semifinals of the event will also be contested earlier in the program.