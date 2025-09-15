Follow live: Mondo Duplantis eyeing new pole vault world record at world champs

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- Athletics megastar Mondo Duplantis will be looking to break the men's pole vault world record for the 14th time in his decorated career when he contests the final of the event on night three of the World Athletics Championships. Joining Duplantis in the medal round is Australia's Kurtis Marschall, who won bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris 12 months ago.

Also on the program this evening is the final of the women's 100m hurdles, qualification for the men's long jump, and the highly anticipated men's 1500m semifinals, which won't be contested by Jakob Ingebrigtsen, after the Norwegian star failed to progress from his heat.

Earlier in the day, Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu edged Germany's Amanal Petros in an incredible men's marathon that was decided by a dramatic photo finish. The pair both ran 2:09:48, with Simbu getting the win by three hundredths of a second. It was the closest marathon in world championships history, a tighter finish than the two 100m finals contested on night two in Tokyo.

Follow all of the action from night three of the world championships in our live blog: