Follow live: Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson set for 100m showdown in Tokyo

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- The men's and women's 100m world champions will be crowned on night two in Japan's capital. There's massive names everywhere you look, including Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, Julien Alfred, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

Also on night two in Tokyo, the women's 1500m semifinals -- featuring Australia's Jess Hull and triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon -- will be raced, as well as the punishing men's 10000m final. Medals will also be handed out for the women's discus and long jump tonight.

READ: Everything you need to know about the world champs

Follow all of the action of night two of the World Athletics Championships live with ESPN.