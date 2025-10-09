Open Extended Reactions

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- British bobsledder Arran Gulliver was banned for two years in a doping case Thursday and disqualified from the 2025 world championships, which could hand a bronze medal to the United States.

The International Testing Agency said Gulliver "agreed with the consequences" of his positive test for the anabolic agent ostarine.

He tested positive in a sample taken in March while training for the world championships held in Lake Placid, New York. Ostarine is not approved for human use though is believed to promote muscle growth and strength.

Gulliver was in the British crew that took bronze in the four-man event at the worlds, with the U.S. team of driver Frank del Duca finishing fourth.

The ITA said all of Gulliver's results after the positive test have been disqualified, and he is banned through March 23, 2027.

Bobsled's governing body is separately responsible for amending results and reallocating medals.

Gulliver was part of Britain's winning four-man team at the 2023 European championships and won silver at the worlds that year.

The ITA said his two-year ban can be challenged on appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency, which could seek a longer sanction.