Norwegian biathlon Olympic hopeful Sivert Guttorm Bakken has died suddenly during a training camp in Italy. He was 27.

Bakken was found dead in his hotel room in the Alpine town of Lavaze in the Trentino region of Italy, Norwegian TV NRK said.

Bakken was diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition, in 2022 and took a break from competition.

He was the reigning European champion in the 10-kilometer sprint and two relays and was preparing to compete in the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

He also had four World Cup victories and won the season-long title in the mass start discipline in 2021-22.

"The IBU is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Sivert Bakken's sudden death," International Biathlon Union president Olle Dahlin said. "Sivert's comeback to biathlon after a period of great hardship was a source of immense joy for everyone in the biathlon family and an inspiring demonstration of his resilience and determination.

"His passing at such a young age is impossible to comprehend but he will not be forgotten and he will forever remain in our hearts," Dahlin added. "The IBU's thoughts are with Sivert's family and friends, his team and all members of the Norwegian biathlon family at this very difficult time."