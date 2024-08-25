Open Extended Reactions

CHORZOW, Poland -- Armand Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters in a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

Duplantis, the Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother's native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in Chorzow.

It's the third time this year that he has set a world record. He did so in the recent Olympic Games in Paris, clearing 6.25 meters after clinching the gold medal.

Duplantis, who is widely known as "Mondo," has broken the world record 10 times in his career -- each time by one centimeter.

"This year I focused on the Olympics, the record just came naturally because I was in good shape," Duplantis said. "So I am not surprised with the record today, but I am thankful."

Olympic silver medallist Sam Kendricks of the United States cleared 6.00 before failing at 6.08 to take second, with Paris bronze-medal winner Emmanouil Karalis of Greece finishing third, also clearing six meters.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.