AMSTERDAM -- Dutch track star Femke Bol, the reigning two-time 400-meter hurdles world champion, has announced she will switch events to compete in the 800 meters.

Bol, 25, has won two Olympic bronze medals in the 400-meter hurdles, and she ran a memorable anchor leg of the 4x400-meter mixed relay to capture gold for the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics.

"I'm ready for the next challenge, a new stimulus, a completely different kind of race," Bol said in an Instagram post Friday. "It's different from what I'm used to in the 400m hurdles, and I'm really excited to explore that."

Bol also won a silver medal at the Paris Games in the women's 4x400-meter relay.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, the Paris Olympics champion in the 800, responded to Bol's post: "Can't wait to share the start line."