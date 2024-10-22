Open Extended Reactions

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting back behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet with the iconic Budweiser paint scheme.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer plans to compete in a limited series of late model stock car races in 2024 and 2025, starting next month.

JR Motorsports announced Tuesday that Earnhardt's Nov. 23 entry in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway will mark the "Bud King of Beers" paint scheme's first time on the track in 17 years.

"It is an incredible opportunity for me to be able to reunite with Budweiser, and the No. 8," Earnhardt, 50, said of the ride he made famous from 1999 to 2007. "Budweiser and I had some great memories with that iconic scheme and number. We've always supported each other over the years. It's going to be really special for me to be able to represent that brand on the racetrack again."

Earnhardt won 26 races in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. He was voted NASCAR's most popular driver for 15 straight years from 2003 to 2017, his final season of full-time competition.

"There are names that when mentioned, draw on the significance of their place in American history. Among them, Budweiser, and Earnhardt," said Matt Davis, vice president of partnerships at Anheuser-Busch. "This return to the racetrack alongside Dale with the Bud King of Beers paint scheme is another chapter in Anheuser-Busch's long and storied sports history."