LAS VEGAS -- Josh Berry spent much of his career content as a journeyman racer who probably would never make it beyond the local short-track scene.

When he got a break in NASCAR -- Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has believed in Berry for years -- he made the most of it by winning five Xfinity Series races for JR Motorsports. That led to a shot in the Cup Series, then a full-time job this past year with Stewart-Haas Racing.

But when SHR decided to shutter at the end of this past season, Berry was dumped into the free agent market and immediately grabbed by Wood Brothers Racing. In his fifth race with his new team, Berry scored the first Cup Series victory of his career by taking NASCAR's oldest team to victory lane Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"I'm just thankful to be in the situation I am driving fast race cars," Berry said. "With my experience on the short tracks, you think that's where you're going to win. But if I've learned anything in this sport it is that you never know when it's going to be your day."

Josh Berry scored his first Cup Series victory in his fifth race with Wood Brothers Racing, the 53rd Cup race of his career. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Berry, driving the famed No. 21, had the first victory for a Ford team through five races this season. William Byron opened the year with a Daytona 500 victory in a Chevrolet, and Christopher Bell in a Toyota won the next three races.

Berry, meanwhile, had to run down Daniel Suarez following a restart with 19 laps remaining to take control. Although Harrison Burton won at Daytona this past summer for the Wood Brothers, Berry's victory is the first not at a superspeedway since Ryan Blaney won for the team in 2017 at Pocono.

"This one was legit," team president Jon Wood said. "You know sometimes they'll put an asterisk besides a speedway race and say, 'Well, it's speedway racing.' But [Berry] dominated those last 20 laps."

The Wood Brothers are celebrating their 75th season in NASCAR.

"Everybody with Wood Brothers Racing gave me a great car, and we just battled and battled, and man, it was our day," Berry said. "I just can't believe it. It was such a battle with Daniel there at the end. Beating and banging at a mile-and-a-half [track] is crazy. But whoever was going to get out front was probably going to win."

It was the 101st victory for the organization, spanning 20 drivers.

Suarez, in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, finished second.

"Definitely a little disappointed, but congratulations to the 21 team and Josh. They did a great job," Suarez said. "They've been fast lately. They've been in contention. So congratulations to them."

Ryan Preece was third in a Ford for RFK Racing. Byron was fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, followed by Ross Chastain of Trackhouse, Austin Cindric of Team Penske and Alex Bowman of Hendrick.

AJ Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing was eighth, and Hendrick drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10. Seven Chevy drivers finished in the top 10.

Joey Logano had late control of the race until Las Vegas native Noah Gragson hit the wall with 25 laps remaining to bring out the ninth caution of the race. Berry was in second when the caution came out and second behind Suarez on the restart.

Berry won in his 53rd Cup race and just his fifth race with the Wood Brothers. The 34-year-old Tennessee driver was a 40-1 underdog to win Sunday, and his win put the Wood Brothers back into the playoffs for a second consecutive season. The team has a tight alliance with Team Penske, which has input in who drives the No. 21.

Bell to the back

Bell came to Las Vegas on a three-race winning streak with an opportunity to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races.

But his chance to extend his streak was stymied when Joe Gibbs Racing had to change the throttle body on the No. 20 Toyota after Bell qualified 13th, and the penalty dropped him to the back of the field for the start of the race.

He never recovered in what was an overall subpar day for the four-driver JGR contingent.

Bell, who complained about the handling of his car most of the race, finished a team-high 12th. Only eight drivers have won four straight Cup races in the modern era of NASCAR that began in 1972.

"I don't know. It's fine. It was a grind, for sure," Bell said. "I don't really know how I feel yet, but we certainly didn't do what we did the last couple of weeks and that was just have a nice clean race."

Chase Briscoe was 17th, and Ty Gibbs, who rolled a sprint car Saturday night at the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finished 22nd. Denny Hamlin, winner of more than $200,000 over two nights of playing slots in a Las Vegas casino, couldn't convert his luck to the track and finished 25th.

Up next

The Cup Series races next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that had been in the playoff rotation the past three years but has now been moved to a spring race. Tyler Reddick won last October and Bell won in 2023.