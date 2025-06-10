Suárez sees global potential as he leads NASCAR into Mexico

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Suárez returns to Mexico as NASCAR runs its first points-paying Cup Series race outside the U.S. on Sunday in Mexico City. James Gilbert/Getty Images

It's been 10 years since Daniel Suárez raced in his native Mexico. He was in his early 20s, competing in the NASCAR Mexico Series while also commuting to the United States, where he would compete in what is now known as the ARCA Menards Series East -- the stock-car equivalent of Single-A baseball.

He'll do it again this weekend when he pulls double duty at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course, competing in both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series -- the first time NASCAR's headliners will race in the country.

"It's very special," Suárez told ESPN. "Honestly, it's very difficult to put into perspective for people. Only those who really know me very well understand how important and special this is for me.

"After a lot of work and sacrifices, I was able to make it in NASCAR Mexico, and at one point in my life, that was my goal -- that was my ultimate goal. I was able to get there at an early age, which gave me hope to be able to do something in the United States."

Suárez's story is a Hollywood script, the quintessential American dream. His family didn't come from racing or money, but they did what they could to support their son. When Suárez was 17, he was ready to quit racing because his funding had run out, then along came a big-time sponsor that helped Suárez turn his dreams into reality -- helping him move to the U.S. despite not speaking English.

His journey Stateside included staying on the couch of a friend in Buffalo, New York, and continuing to split time between racing in Mexico and the United States. Eventually, Suárez landed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and soon was on the radar of Joe Gibbs Racing, which gave him a shot at the Xfinity Series in 2014. He was champion two years later, and has gone on to become a two-time winner in the Cup Series.

As for the language barrier, Suárez, who now drives the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series, taught himself English -- and in the most endearing way. When his focus wasn't on racing, it was on watching cartoons. The children-centric shows were easy to follow and the words clearly pronounced.

"And now coming back to my home country as a NASCAR Cup Series winner and an Xfinity Series champion, all these different things, it's very special," Suárez said. "Not just for me, but a lot of people who have been in my corner for many, many years, for the fans, the media, for Mexico. They have known me for many years. So, it's very special."

Suárez never imagined when he left his home country that the Cup Series would run in Mexico. It was a dream, but nothing more than one of those "what if" dreams, a "maybe one day" dream.

There is no arguing that he is the face of the upcoming weekend as the homegrown star. Suárez has become even more popular with his fellow drivers, some of whom have picked his brain for knowledge of what to expect and other local tidbits.

"I just feel very fortunate to be in this position and be able to represent my country, my community, my people, and to bring the entire NASCAR industry into my home," Suárez said. "I don't want to say I'm going to be the superstar down there, but I'm going to be local, and that will be special. And like I said, there are a lot of people down there who have followed me for 15 years.

"Actually, a few weeks ago I was in Mexico City doing some events, and I saw a kid on the street waiting for a taxi, and he had one of my hats. He said, 'Daniel, I'm going to be at the race. I've been supporting you since the NASCAR Mexico days.' There are going to be thousands of people like that."

Daniel Suárez has scored two Cup Series wins in his eight-plus seasons in NASCAR's premier series. Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR has a worldwide presence, with series that run in Canada, Europe, Brazil and Mexico. The NASCAR Mexico Series will join the Cup and Xfinity series this weekend, but the two national series going international is a significant moment for the industry.

The Xfinity Series raced in Mexico City from 2005 through 2008, and the Craftsman Truck Series has previously run races in Canada. However, Sunday will be the first time the Cup Series, a true-blue American sport, holds a points-paying race outside the United States since 1958. In doing so, the industry will take its premier series and do what other professional American sports like the NFL and MLB have been doing for years: serving an international audience.

Suárez has no doubt that NASCAR can provide the same type of international appeal, especially as Mexico continues to grow its car, motorsports and overall sports culture.

"The reason I have zero doubt is because maybe I have a different perspective than most people and maybe most drivers here in the United States," Suárez said. "Obviously, I'm Mexican. I have a wife who is Brazilian. We have a lot of relationships in Brazil and South America, Mexico, and I know some people in Argentina and Colombia. I know for a fact how popular this sport is, and I know that people will get crazy in Mexico. And I know if one day we race in Brazil and Argentina, it would be a huge success.

"There are a lot of people who love motorsports in Mexico and South America. So, the way I see it, the sky's the limit. I think that NASCAR has done a tremendous job for over 75 years in the United States, and they have done a few things here and there internationally, but I think it's a great time to explore new boundaries."