BROOKLYN, Mich. -- Austin Dillon has no regrets over his aggressive actions that triggered last-lap wrecks for Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.

Dillon went on to win at Richmond Raceway, although NASCAR then revoked his resulting automatic spot in the playoffs.

"You don't hate the player," Dillon said Saturday, a day before the Firekeepers 400 was scheduled to run at Michigan International Speedway. "You hate the game."

The game -- or the system, as many Cup Series drivers call it -- creates high-stakes, risk-reward racing for competitors needing to win to secure a spot in the 16-car playoffs.

Dillon was, and still is, one of those desperate drivers, and NASCAR determined he "crossed a line" and went too far.

The checkered flag seemed out of reach last weekend for Dillon, who started Richmond No. 32 in the standings, until the final seconds, when he spun Logano out of the way and sent Hamlin into the wall.

Three days later, NASCAR announced that Dillon committed "actions detrimental to stock car auto racing" in its decision to take him out of a guaranteed spot in the 16-driver field.

There are 12 drivers with a spot secured in the playoffs, leaving four spots open with three races remaining.

NASCAR's decision to revoke Dillon's spot in the postseason gave a dose of hope for drivers such as Bubba Wallace, who currently holds a position in the playoff picture that would give him a spot based on points even if he doesn't win.

"There are still four spots left instead of the three," Wallace said. "Definitely a relief there, but it is still going to be a dogfight. We are still not safe, but there is an extra spot open now."

Dillon and the Richard Childress Racing No. 3 team were docked points in the drivers' and owners' standings, dropping him from 26th to 31st in the driver standings.

Brandon Benesch, Dillon's spotter, was suspended for three races for yelling "Wreck him!" over the radio as the driver raced with Hamlin down the stretch.

RCR is appealing NASCAR's decision.

NASCAR, meanwhile, was wired $50,000 from Logano to settle a fine for smoking his tires on pit road as he drove by Dillon and his team.

Logano suggested that what Dillon did to him at Richmond was akin to someone breaking into his house, stealing his stuff and dancing with the ill-gotten possessions on the front lawn.

"What would you do?" Logano said. "I was not going to do anything to hurt anybody, but I'm not a robot. I was emotional about it, rightfully so."

Hamlin wished the ruling had been made in real time Sunday night but added that he was satisfied with NASCAR's decision.

"I saw something that I've never seen before last week, and we saw an unprecedented penalty for it," Hamlin said.

Hamlin will start on the pole Sunday after rain washed out qualifying.