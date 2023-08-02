The All Blacks are unbeaten in 10, so how have they turned it around?

On any number of fronts the All Blacks are a vastly different beast to the team that plummeted to record depths last year.

From falling to fifth in the world to rising to second this week. From historic home defeats to Ireland and Argentina, to humbling the world champion Springboks and making a mockery of Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' typically outlandish proclamations to lock away the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup with ease.

Most importantly, though, from flat lining to seemingly timing their revival for the Rugby World Cup.

Amid their 10-Test unbeaten run the All Blacks' transformation is evident to all. While those results project their turnaround in little over a year the reasoning for their improvement requires a deeper dive. First and foremost it's impossible to understate the dramatic impact assistant coaches Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have instigated - to the point many of the All Blacks weaknesses are now their strengths.

When Ryan and Schmidt replaced John Plumtree and Brad Mooar mid-last year, no one predicted the widespread impact they would have.

Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina exposed the All Blacks frailties up front last year. The inability to consistently dominate collisions stunted the All Blacks at the breakdown source to deny their treasured speed of ball. And in that scenario, the All Blacks playmakers often found themselves suffocated, floundering behind the advantage line.

The set-piece was another increasing concern. The once reliable scrum was often penalised, and the lineout lost confidence too. With these platforms compromised, the All Blacks battled to unleash their attacking threats.

New Zealand's Scott Barrett (C) controls the maul WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Enter Ryan. With simplistic detail the former Crusaders forwards coach stripped the All Blacks pack back to basics. Ryan demanded lower carry and clean height to improve their approach to the breakdown. He transformed the maul defence and, together with scrum coach Greg Feek, promoted props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax to anchor the scrum.

Shannon Frizell discovering the ability to consistently impose his physical presence and seize the previously rotating blindside role is in no small part due to Ryan challenging him earlier this year, too.

Speak to any of the All Blacks backs and they will extoll Schmidt's influence.

Schmidt's brief is broad with the All Blacks - from the breakdown to attack and set plays which goes some way to explaining the breadth of his knowledge and experience.

Evidence of Schmidt's changes can be seen in the accurate contestable kicking for space; the direct running lines from the midfield in particular and the crisp catch pass skills the All Blacks have rapidly regained.

The ball retention, phase play and patience the All Blacks displayed in three successive wins this year are all Schmidt hallmarks, too.

"I think Joe Schmidt's been huge around just balancing our game up a little bit, with the kicking stuff, with his background from the northern hemisphere and how they play that game, that has been great," All Blacks outside back Will Jordan said. "I think we've got a clear identity around how we want to play, and it's exciting for the boys."

McKenzie’s selection at first five-eighth for the All Blacks supremely dominant opening Rugby Championship victory in Mendoza surprised many. On reflection, after the nature of the performance, it makes perfect sense. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

As hooker Codie Taylor explains a clearly defined game plan and clarity of roles - from players to coaches - has the All Blacks singing the same hymn again.

"It's tweaks on the back of what we were building last year on the end of year tour. We didn't finish that the way we wanted but it was all there around the style of game we wanted to play," Taylor said.

"All the coaches are putting in massive work and their input in each of their areas has been huge for us. With Fozzie on attack, Schmidt focusing on the breakdown and keeping the ball alive. Scott [McLeod] is controlling defence and Jase [Ryan] with the set-piece. We're getting there but there's still a lot to build on and that's the exciting thing."

Selection is another major improvement. Rotation was prevalent through the first three years of Ian Foster's tenure. Part of that was circumstantial as COVID forced larger touring squads which, in turn, required a delicate balance of keeping all players engaged through game time.

The All Blacks have this year, however, reaped the rewards of consistent selection; of backing combinations and allowing those to flourish. Look no further than future All Blacks captain Scott Barrett stating his case as the world's form lock - or Jordie Barrett blossoming into a dominant second five-eighth force.

Ryan and Schmidt have injected a notable ruthlessness to squad selections, too, with Blues loose forwards Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu - both prominent figures in the last three years - among those cut adrift.

With the World Cup squad naming on Monday another brutal cull looms. As the All Blacks prepare to usher in widespread changes, including three more rookies, for their final home Test against the Wallabies in Dunedin before the World Cup, depth and internal competition is fierce.

That wasn't the case this time last year when Foster survived intense pressure to retain his job through to the World Cup.

With those all-encompassing coaching dramas resolved it's no coincidence the All Blacks are settled, focused and embracing a sense of confidence and freedom. The dark clouds, frosty exterior and persistent probes have been banished.

Scott Robertson has cleared his desk at the Crusaders, following a seventh successive title. For now, though, he is maintaining a safe distance from the All Blacks - wary his presence would prove an unnecessary distraction.

The perception of Robertson's appointment will inevitably be shaped by the All Blacks' World Cup fate but with that transition set in stone regardless of the result in France, the lingering chip on Foster's shoulder about being shuffled out the door adds another powerful motivator for those guiding this year's team.